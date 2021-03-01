Fashion
Alternative financing methods are gaining ground in beauty and fashion
Despite being in business for three years, $ 3 million in sales through DTC and Sephora, and conversations with over 300 investors, Aether Beauty has never taken an investor dollar of any kind. But since last week, Tiila Abbitt, founder of clean and sustainable beauty brand Aether Beauty, began raising her first round to a community of 26 independent investors via the Republic crowdfunding platform. In the first two weeks, she raised over $ 27,000. While small compared to what one might get from venture capital funding, Abbitt said going through a crowdfunding platform eliminates many negative elements of traditional fundraising, which have been exacerbated in the past year due to the pandemic.
Republic, which launched in 2017 and operates in a Kickstarter-like model with tiered benefits for investors, is one of the many platforms that have emerged that offer an alternative to traditional VC or fundraising. capital investment. It allows investors to invest in companies they love for amounts as low as $ 100, ranging from small DTC start-ups to SpaceX and Robinhood. The platform saw a 42% increase in investments Last year.
While similar to crowdfunding platforms like Kickstarter, Republic’s model is distinguished by equity crowdfunding, in which investors receive a small stake in the company, which was illegal until 2016.
Lending Platform Clearbanc’s new ClearAngel platform offers another alternative by connecting founders and angel investors. With larger investors more and more careful with their dollars, the rapid growth model championed by VCs and PEs is challenged and new brands find it harder to start or scale. to work.
Abbitt said the pandemic has made VCs, who are already reluctant to take risks, especially the laser focused only on safe things, making it harder for brands that don’t already fit into the narrow categories. they are looking for. As Modern Retail wrote in late 2020, when VCs get nervous, only brands already on the path to success get funding.
There is so much pressure on a brand to compromise, Abbitt said. All of my retailers are like We love it but we want it to be ten dollars cheaper and the VCs are always pushing you to make more sales and hit all those numbers. I held back from posting a product because I was not happy with the durability of the packaging. A VC would never agree with that. But money is a struggle and brands need cash to get started.
This creates a Catch-22. The brands that need funding the most are just starting out. They need funding to grow, but they need to already have growth to get funding. That’s why, according to Abbitt, it’s best to seek investments from crowdfunding sources. It’s easier than working with VCs and doesn’t come with the same conditions as this model.
Another way around this problem is the Clearbancs ClearAngel platform, which launched last week. It is an investment platform geared towards brands which are in the early stages of development (unlike the standard Clearbanc model which targets brands already in activity), to help companies define their activities and connect with potential partners and consultants.
We created ClearAngel to help you find out what your business can be like, said Andrew D’Souza, co-founder of Clearbanc. Let’s say you want to improve your click-through rate, but your website is slow. We have a network of people who can help and do a good introduction. And it’s not just a one-off intro, we check if they’ve been helpful and take that into account if we recommend them to someone else.
Clearbanc, which invests primarily in clothing, beauty and accessories spaces, contributes between $ 10,000 and $ 50,000 to brands in exchange for 2% of all revenue for four years. This model also remains in place for ClearAngel. Clearbanc has invested in over 4,000 companies and has earned over $ 6 billion since its inception in 2015. Notably, Clearbanc is equity free.
VC has looked at funding the same way for a long time, said Michelle Romanow, co-founder of Clearbanc. Grow as fast as you can right away and pick up the pieces well later. But we see a lot of brands on our platform that are growing bit by bit and doing really well. This way it can also work.
