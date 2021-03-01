Stuns in Plunging Yellow Dress – Hollywood Life





Jamie Lee Curtis was wowed in an Alex Perry satin gown to show off at the 2021 Golden Globes. She looked so beautiful, fans joked that they would start eating Activia yogurt! We scream and not because we watch Halloween. We’re just panicking Jamie lee curtisevening dress at the Golden Globes 2021! 62 year old man Halloween star slipped onto the awards stage in a satin yellow dress with a deep v-cut Alex perry to present the award for “Best Supporting Actress” in a Motion Picture at the Sunday night event on February 28th. The winner turned out to be Jamie’s “friend”. “What a pleasure to say hello to the frontline workers and a group of talented actresses AND to call my friend, Jodie foster as a winner for Best Supporting Actress for her work in [The Mauritanian]Jamie wrote under an Instagram photo of her Golden Globes look. She also thanked her glam team: hairdresser Sean jamesmakeup artist Jo strettell and Jane ross. Jamie also tagged the studio’s Instagram account Cathy Waterman, who designed her jewelry. me on my way to the store to pick me up activities after seeing how jamie lee curtis looks at the golden globespic.twitter.com/dEUbx1F0ta – AJ | he / him / his (@ajhisnandez) March 1, 2021 Fans took to Twitter to rave about Jamie’s gorgeous dress, and many couldn’t pass up the opportunity to sneak in a joke on Activia (Jamie was the yogurt brand ambassador) . “Jamie Lee Curtis looks so good … pass me the Activia,” a fan tweeted, while another wrote, “Jamie Lee Curtis proves Activia works! Stunning look at the #Golden globes. “A third fan gushes out, “Okay, why is Jamie Lee Curtis so beautiful for her age?” Like, Activia is good for the body. “ Me buying @Activia after seeing Jamie Lee Curtis. #Golden globes pic.twitter.com/8DW4VVkmKE – Wallflower (@maybellinecat) March 1, 2021 Jamie has also been awarded at the Golden Globes in recent years! She won two Hollywood Foreign Press Association awards: “Outstanding Television Actress” in a Musical / Comedy Series for her role in Everything except love in 1990, and “Best Actress” in a musical / comedy film for her role in True lies in 1995. Jamie wasn’t the only fashionable guest at the 2021 Golden Globes! Jane fonda also turned heads (through the computer screen, that is) in a cream pants suit, while Tiffany haddish looked beautiful as usual in a sequined dress. The pandemic hasn’t stopped these stars from dressing up either, just as it hasn’t stopped the Hollywood Foreign Press Association from enlisting celebrities like Kenan thompson, Joaquin phoenix, Awkwafina, Renée Zellweger, Kristen wiig and Sterling K. Brown to be presented at the show.







