Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy’s lime-green Valentino suit is the biggest winner

The Schitt’s Creek team are having a big day. The show just won the Golden Globes for Best Musical or Comedy Series for its final season and lead man Dan Levy showed up in a winning look. With the help of her stylist, Erica Cloud, Levy chose a Valentino yellow three-piece coutue suit with a sequined top and matching metallic shoes. This is the first time that Valentino has been sewing for men, and the line presented at the debut of the brand’s spring 2021 couture collection.

“[Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli] infuses this contagious joy and emotion into the clothes he creates, so much so that it’s virtually impossible not to embody that spirit when you wear them. It was just like the perfect balance of formal and casual, party and casual, polite but no frills. And the color! Lemon? Lemon? Whatever you wanted to call it, it was the best menswear has to offer: making statements, without taking yourself too seriously, ”Levy launched on a fashion portal.

Levy shared that he picked the suit because it was perfect for a Zoom appearance and this awards season he’s headed for pieces that say something. He also mentioned the need for HFPA to be more inclusive, just like many Hollywood stars. “And while I am grateful for any opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of our cast and crew, I would be doing Schitt’s Creek core values ​​a disservice by not adding my voice to the timely and necessary conversation calling for an HFPA.” more inclusive. which recognizes its responsibility as the voting body behind one of the most watched awards ceremonies of the year, and ensures that its members better reflect the diversity of the world we live in, so that its ceremony can more accurately represent all that this industry has to offer, ”he said.