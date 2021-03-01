Kelly Rowland on Fashion Design and New Music Debut, “ Black Magic ” – WWD

“I look at some of these looks like, ‘Oh my god, do they really like this?’” Said Kelly Rowland. “I was just saying to someone, the jeans very low, very low and low rise, ‘What was I thinking? “”

She refers to her comeback outfits captured in the late 90s and early 2000s since her stint in Destiny’s Child with Beyoncé and Michelle Williams – one of the best-selling girl groups in music history. . The photos are kept alive on Instagram, where they are often featured in nostalgic posts.

“It’s your twenties, part of your expression,” she continued. “You know what I mean? It makes perfect sense. But wow, what time.

Rowland was inspired by this period of her life and the fashions of the time when designing her first fashion collection, a clothing and footwear line in partnership with JustFab. The online fashion retailer, owned by TechStyle Fashion Group (whose portfolio includes Savage x Fenty, ShoeDazzle and Fabletics), offers a membership program that offers its 2.1 million VIP members discounted prices. While Rowland has worked with the Los Angeles-based company in the past as the face of JustFab, this marks his debut in design.

“It’s a whole new chapter for me which makes it really exciting,” she said.

The Rowland collection – tubular tops, bodycon dresses with slits, blazers, heeled sandals, sneakers and boots in earth and pastel tones – is available on JustFab.com from today and at a price (for members) between $ 35 and $ 50 for clothing and $ 40 to $ 60 for shoes.

90s fashion as a whole was a benchmark during her collaboration with the design team, she added, especially during the supermodel’s days when Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington dominated the catwalks.

“This time it was so classic, so fun and fair, you know, full of flair,” she said.

Rowland launched her solo career as a singer-songwriter in 2002, performed in television and movies, entered competitions as host of Bravo’s “The Fashion Show”, judge of the franchise British musical “The X Factor” and the Australian dance talent show “Everyone’s dancing now.” These days, in the wake of the release of her new EP “K” and her single “Black Magic,” Rowland has returned home amid the pandemic taking care of her young son and a new- born.

“I’m still getting used to it,” she said of the balance between motherhood and her career. “This is the best answer I can give you. I’m still getting used to it, I’m still learning to balance. I’m still learning to juggle and figure things out as I go, like any great woman.

Regarding her new music, she said, “It’s my best job so far. I will say it, of course. The music is alive and feels good. And I’m excited to just share a new part of myself and a new part of my story with my fans. “

The music video for “Black Magic,” which references Black Lives Matter, was released on February 12 during Black History Month.

“I think black history should last all year,” she said. “There have been so many different heroes that have been seen and celebrated, but there are some that haven’t, so if anything, I like to make sure that it’s me who discovers a new hero or as I teach my son a new hero, I am always excited about this history month. It hasn’t changed since I was a kid. Introducing her to my son is really exciting for me as he gets to know all of his black heroes. “