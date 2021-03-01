Somewhere in time in Highland Park and Target Léon Dore in New York City, connect old looks with the many distinct styles that are reappearing in fashion today. With so much education, entertainment, and socializing online, spending the time and money on dressing well these days can seem frivolous.

But even as parties and going out are placed on the to-do list when life returns to normal, there are plenty of opportunities for us to wear our finest clothes right now. Shopping at the drugstore, visiting a local cafe, sitting in your room, and studying are just some of the opportunities to dress neat and experiment with clothes.

The way thrift stores and heirloom brands like Aim Leon Dore reference decades past and connect with current trends gives them a distinctive edge over department stores and online retailers. The soul of these stores and their discreet and distinctive style make them a valuable element in the fashion world, even in today’s more digital and homogenized realm.

In downtown Highland Park, Somewhere in Time is the destination for beautiful and unique clothing and accessories that complements any style for everyone. A link with the past is obvious with thrift stores and part of the reason for their cultural capital. Many teens and young adults shop second-hand to access the luxury brands, distinctive silhouettes and quirky styles they offer.

After making an appointment at the store, I had the opportunity to visit. The impressive collection of watches, jewelry, art, handbags and clothing from Lenny the owner make every item in the store feel beautiful and precious in its own way. Lenny describes the pieces by their decade of emergence and the people who brought them in, complementing the sense of style of the previous owners in a way that makes you want to emulate them.

Its prices are much lower than organized thrift stores in Manhattan that attract large crowds of young people, like Vintage Train , and his pieces strike the perfect balance between the chic and the sober that people of this population gravitate to. While places like L Train Vintage also have good parts, they don’t always have the knowledgeable, kind, and helpful owner of Somewhere in Time, which I think makes a visit really worthwhile.

The lifespan of physical stores like Somewhere in Time contracted for years , and the coronavirus disease pandemic (COVID-19) has added to speed that small businesses like to close their doors. With the advent of online fashion sites offering budget prices and a seemingly endless collection of options, it’s no surprise that established retailers are struggling.

But as I looked through the beautiful bags and rings from Somewhere in Time, I had no idea how limited or inconvenient I sometimes felt when shopping at the mall. With its phenomenal prices, timeless selection, and authentic, creative personal expression in the displays, the store surpasses the quality and affordability of its competitors.

The emphasis on quality and original yet classic fashion at Somewhere in Time is the result of its retroactive perspective on style in general. It is a philosophy that is also making a comeback at the heritage brand Aim Leon Dore. The way that Aim Leon Dore’s stylish and inimitable clothing feels both fresh and timeless is, in my opinion, the best synthesis of the anti-trend, vintage-modern synthesis that is gaining in importance today.

The strong influence of the ’90s on his aesthetic and almost perfect blend of classic and refined blazers and dress pants with modern athleticism is what makes Aim Leon Dore unique in an era of monotonous style and evolving fashion madness. fast.

Aim Leon Dore is not completely out of the streetwear bubble. His collaboration with New Balance on a redefined 550 from 1989 sold out in seconds and now sometimes resells for around 500 percent of the original price . The brands have also collaborated on sportswear, sweatpants and hoodies for basketball.

Given the well-documented notability of the influence of basketball cultures on streetwear and vice versa, Aim Leon Dore may not be interested in being the sleek, post-streetwear destination that some people have called it.

On the contrary, Aim Leon Dore reinforces a sense of self-expression that has faded in today’s fashion world. Her raised internal garments and combination of quirky and stylish collaborations give people plenty of options to determine their own look. People can refer to the past, but can really style their hair to their liking without being limited by the generic brush painted on clothing selection at most established retailers.

Without the pressure of being for everyone, or competing with the giants of online clothing stores, thrift stores like Somewhere in Time and heritage brands like Aim Leon Dore are carving their own space in the fashion world. They promote classic clothing, accessories and footwear that look good and are well made and can continue to look great 10 years later.

Other retailers, like the many online retailers that produce fashionable and affordable clothing, will fail to make a foothold in the industry due to their limited influence on style. Others will struggle to maintain their dominance in the industry when younger brands with a more distinct aesthetic come forward and generate excitement that is not replicated as easily by older brands.

Aim Leon Dore and Somewhere in Time will continue to be successful through this pandemic and beyond due to their focus on quality and their contribution to the personal style and expression of their clients. They represent a shift in the fashion industry where stores are moving towards a less artificial and cyclical fashion and a more sustainable, but still exciting style. Nothing is more fashionable than looking vintage and modern at the same time.

Aiza Shahid-Qureshi is a second year arts and science school with a specialization in political science. His column, “Dans la rue”, is broadcast every other Monday.

* Columns, cartoons and letters do not necessarily reflect the views of the Targum Publishing Company or its staff.

YOUR VOICE|The Daily Targum welcomes submissions from all readers. Due to the lack of space in our print journal, letters to the editor should not exceed 900 words. Columns and guest comments should be 700-900 words long. All authors must include their name, phone number, grade year, and college or department affiliation to be considered for publication. Please submit by email to[email protected] before 4 p.m. to be considered for publication on the following days. Columns, cartoons and letters do not necessarily reflect the views of the Targum Publishing Company or its staff.