One Piece: 10 best dressed characters (and their best outfits)

Fashion doesn’t really present itself as a primary focus A piece series, but it’s sort of. Lots of characters appear in all kinds of stylish and innovative outfits and costumes, whether they’re in fancy dress for one reason or another, attending an important event, or just wanting to wear something beautiful for the sake of it. pleasure. It got to the point whereA piece Creator Eiichiro Oda even when teamed up with Gucci.

There are characters who don’t really put an emphasis on what they’re wearing, but still do well and show up in decent outfits. And then there are the characters who care about the way they dress and make an event by letting everyone know.

ten Marine Luffy is almost perfect, he just needs to accessorize

Luffy might not be the most fashion-focused, and often when he does the housework properly, it’s probably because his friends gave him a helping hand. However, there are plenty of times he’s been seen in decent outfits.

While infiltrating the Marines during the Marine Rookies arc, Luffy can once be seen wearing a Marine coat. Underneath, he’s wearing his trademark outfit, with a red jacket, yellow belt, and blue pants, providing a sort of good contrast study that strangely suits him.

9 Wake Up Franky uses a blue that matches her hair

Appearances go hand in hand with Franky. He’s a character who even manages to turn his hair into almost anything from a whale to a hammer.

Usually when it comes to clothes he usually likes to show a lot of skin but he has had some interesting outfits. One of his most flattering outfits is the blue-green collar jacket he wears in the “Wake Up” opening, which he pairs with a black bandana. He even works strangely well with his lack of pants.

8 Gold Crown Brook is stylish despite its size

Brook might be a festering corpse, but the style is eternal. After all, he’s the guy who couldn’t lose his afro to death himself. Most of his outfits reflect a ’70s aesthetic. A look at him and casual viewers might find themselves bursting into a chorus of “Crocodile Rock.” Granted, her clothes might look a bit old-fashioned, but when it comes to historical fashion, it’s better to go or go home.

The filmONe Piece Film: Gold really shows how well Brook is doing, showing him off in at least seven different outfits. One of her most iconic outfits has her donned a gold crown on her afro. After all, when it comes to headgear, either go all the way or go home. Unfortunately, he’s so large that the crown is only fully visible in a few shots while he’s wearing it.

7 Akainu’s white suit goes with the hat and red goes with the shirt

Also known as Sakazuki, Akainu is a character who proves that you have to be yourself when choosing your style. He combines a lot of random looks, but it suits him strangely.

He tends to combine a Navy cap, Hawaiian shirt, pinned rose, gloves, and a double-breasted suit, which changes from white to red depending on which version of the series he appears in.

6 Arabasta Arc Ace Just Doesn’t Make Shirts

It may be surprising to see Ace on a “best dressed” list considering he’s best known for not even wearing a shirt, but he did manage to pull off a decent outfit during the Arabasta arc.

He can be seen wearing a black jacket, decorated with red flames on the sleeve, a crafty white scarf and a skeleton collar. And keeping his trademark, he still doesn’t wear a shirt. After all, you don’t spoil a classic look.

5 Wano Country Zoro knows the best prop is a sword

Zoro has been seen in many stylish outfits, like the ones he wears during the Drum Island arc and the Arabasta arc. As he is best known for his sword fighting, it makes sense that he wears the clothes of a traditional swordsman.

Zoro isn’t exactly a samurai, but he’s been mistaken for one, and that makes sense since his second outfit worn in Wano Country certainly looks like it. Not only is he stylish, but he practically keeps Zoro in his element.

4 Loguetown Nami knows there is always time to shop

Nami has seen a variety of outfits throughout the franchise, skirts, shorts, and dresses. She can even be seen wearing a wedding dress. But one of her outfits that flatters her while being quite fashionable only appeared during a brief edit.

When shopping in Loguetown, one of her first outfits is a coat with an elegant fur trim, a bodice-like top, and a fur-trimmed skirt. Combining elegance and a sense of adventure, it suits Nami and combines her different looks into one. Her next outfit in the edit, a red dress with a slit at the legs, is also quite charming, but the effect is spoiled by being paired with a garish mink boa, complete with a head. That said, she refuses both looks for something more casual.

3 Casino Dress Robin is just shy of perfect (he just needs a matching cowboy hat)

Robin has a lot of trendy outfits that she appears in throughout the series. Two recurring aspects of her appearance are wearing purple in a certain way and wearing a cowboy hat, which was especially common during her first appearances.

One of her most elegant looks is arguably one of her most simplistic: her second outfit in ONe Piece Film: Goldis a short white dress, paired with white heels and a large blue feather boa, as well as yellow sunglasses. Her hair is also styled into a bun, ultimately helping the outfit to have a bit of ’60s and 70s influence.

2 Dracule Mihawk shows his chest even with a shirt on

Dracule is one of those characters who doesn’t need to have a special dressing montage or a scene where he cleans up well: his usual outfit already makes an impression, with a few variations here and there.

Taking on a lot of Spanish influence, he dons a dark red and black aesthetic seen in his jacket and cape-shaped hat, the latter of which is also decorated with feathers. Although he’s known to wear a white shirt at times, although one that usually shows his chest, he’s more famous topless with his jacket on, much like Ace. He is also famous for his crucifix pendant. He also usually pairs pale jeans-like pants with long boots.

1 Tea Party Sanji is a man who must be handsome on his wedding day

Fans often consider Sanji to be the hottest character in the A piece franchise. Her ordinary costumes alone could have filled an entire list. He can make a cowboy costume with a feather boa or a big red cape at the height of fashion.

The white outfit he wears to Charlotte Linlin’s Tea Party, a white ensemble with a long white jacket, even shows that he can clean well when he already looks good. marriage to Charlotte’s daughter, Pudding. Considering this was all secretly an assassination attempt, he deserves extra credit for showing up in a cute costume.

