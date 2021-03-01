Fashion
“ Sonny and Cher’s love child ”
There might not have been a red carpet at the Golden Globes this year (thanks, COVID), but we still had our fair share of viral fashion moments – like Jared Leto’s oversized pink flower, who ‘a Twitter user double“Gucci and Carrie Bradshaw’s love child.”
The actor teased her Golden Globes look earlier Sunday night, when he tweeted a photo of himself wearing a cozy knit sweater. While many expected to find this casual look on camera tonight – especially given the lax, virtual nature of the awards show – Leto surprised viewers by showing up in a beige suit and a totally essential flower brooch.
“If Jared Leto doesn’t squirt people in their faces with water from this flower, we’re rioting,” a fan tweeted. Meanwhile, reporter Matt Fowler referred to Leto’s upcoming role as Marvel’s Morbius by joke, “Jared Leto has a giant squirt flower on his lapel, but I bet it spouts blood because MORBIUS RESEARCH.”
Read also: Why Jason Sudeikis Wore This Tie-Dye Hoodie at the Golden Globes
Leto appeared virtually from Nevada, first on NBC’s Golden Globes pre-show with Jane Lynch to discuss his movie “The Little Things,” and then in the Best Supporting Actor category for which he was nominated. Although he ultimately lost the award to Daniel Kaluuya, he definitely won internet approval for his unmatched style.
See more reactions to Leto’s flower below.
Jared Leto looks like the child in love with designer Gucci Alessandro Michele and Carrie Bradshaw. It’s a look! #Golden globes pic.twitter.com/vb6p4SNR6m
– Tony Bravo (@TonyBravoSF) March 1, 2021
Jared Leto clearly had hummus. #Golden globes pic.twitter.com/54oWuLWVUV
– (@vozos) March 1, 2021
Jared Leto would return as young Pedro de Lara in Spiderman 3 pic.twitter.com/2RPGstpN6H
– Change MdM (@changemdm) March 1, 2021
Jared Leto looks like Sonny and Dear love the kid lol #Golden globes pic.twitter.com/i2C1r4JyHD
– Sal Alejandro (ul SaulAlejandr00) March 1, 2021
Jared Leto looks like your aunt who wears too much perfume and your uncle who slips beer at you at family functions, merged into one. pic.twitter.com/v9YhNPH5xC
– Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) March 1, 2021
If Jared Leto doesn’t squirt people in their faces with water from this flower, we’re rioting. #Golden globes pic.twitter.com/l344FDrn7H
– Chip J (@EJ_Riv) March 1, 2021
Jared Leto is zooming in from Nevada, where he’s wearing a giant plastic flower on his jacket. Also: Jane Lynch called her movie All The Little Things. So much chaos! pic.twitter.com/Z2uD6WEoIS
– Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) March 1, 2021
Another level lighting set. Pretty flower. Great spacing. 10/10 @Jared Leto pic.twitter.com/l0gVuNoJT1
– Room evaluator (@ratemyskyperoom) March 1, 2021
Jared Leto has a giant squirt flower on his lapel but I bet it sheds blood because MORBIUS RESEARCH#Golden globes
– Matt Fowler (@TheMattFowler) March 1, 2021
This is how America dies, Jane Lynch having a zoom call with Jared Leto. pic.twitter.com/eyOZm8kvZr
– Danny Neary (@itsdannyneary) March 1, 2021
