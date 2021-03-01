Golden Globes 2021: Kaley Cuoco in Rosamund Pike, best and worst dressed celebrities





Prize shows with large gatherings and red carpets are still prohibited due to the pandemic. However, the awards season kicked off with the 78th Annual Golden Globes on Sunday, February 28, with a virtual twist. The Golden Globe party is known to be the epitome of fashion with stars strutting one after another in their finery. Some departures give us an iconic moment with their outfits and land on our best dressed list and finally, others not so much. And, this year too, they did not disappoint. However, the Golden Globe Awards were virtual this year, meaning most of the celebrities wore their best clothes and gave us those swooning moments as they sat in their homes. The show was hosted by funny Hollywood ladies Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who were spotted on the red carpet with gorgeous all-black looks. Margot Robbie, Gal Gadot, Tifanny Haddish, Cynthia Erivo, Angela Bassett and Sofia Carson were some of the celebrities who made red carpet appearances. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler host Golden Globe Awards (Associated Press) However, Kaley Cuoco, Amanda Seyfried, Kiernan Shipka, Kate Hudson and Elle Fanning were among those who attended from the comfort of their homes, but looked wonderful nonetheless. Let’s see some stars and their finery: Gal Gadot was one of the few celebrities to attend the event and looked like a vision in her white minidress. Regina King stole the show in her asymmetric sequined Louis Vuitton dress. Kaley Cuoco had a princess moment in her Oscar de la Renta dress and we are speechless. Elle Fanning opted to wear a powder blue bodycon outfit with a train to die for by high-end couture label Gucci. Amanda Seyfried looked like a dream in her custom made Oscar de la Renta silk sorbet dress. Tiffany Haddish made a statement in her sequined dress and we love it. Tiffany Haddish at the Golden Globes (Reuters) To be honest, we weren’t that big fans of the I care a lot star Rosamund Pike. Cynthia Erivo added a touch of neon to the event with her green structured dress and long gloves. To be fair, we’re not big fans of Maya Rudolph’s orange floral print dress, either. Sarah Hyland wearing a tangerine dress on the red carpet is a goal. Jane Fonda showed everyone how it looked in her white jumpsuit. Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy also added a bit of color with his funky lemon yellow suit with a glittery turtleneck underneath from Maison Valentino. Margot Robbie was a sight to be seen in a monochrome spaghetti strap thigh-high dress on the red carpet. Anya Taylor-Joy blew our hearts out a bit in her bodycon dress with a plunging neckline. She really looked like a queen. What do you think of these looks? Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

