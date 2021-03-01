“ Men in Kilts ” Recap: Season 1, Episode 3 – “ Song and Dance ”

RELATED STORIES

Those Outlander fans who enjoyed Jamie’s Highland Fling last season: Do we have an episode of Men in kilts for you.

The Sunday installment of Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish’s travel series focuses on traditional Scottish music and dance, which is used for “the celebration, the battle and all the rest,” Heughan’s voice overs near the beginning. of the episode. And nothing screams “Scotland” like the bagpipes, which we believe is a mainstay of Highland dancing, bands and loud gatherings known as ceilidhs (pronounced “kay-lees”, for those of us. you who weren’t Diana Gabaldon’d).

After Sam Graham serenades with the Outlander theme song (aka ‘The Skye Boat Song’, a Scottish folk tune) in a rowboat – yes, you read that part of the line correctly – the action skips to Glencoe in the Highlands. The guys are having breakfast at a spotless campsite when joined by Gillebride MacMillan, a Gaelic singer / storyteller who played Gwyllyn the Bard in Season 1. (He appeared in the episode where Claire surprised Jamie and Laoghaire kissing in the alcove.)

The trio tell how Gaelic was spoken by many more countries and how it lives in storytelling and song. Then he sings and the guys join him. (And if that’s not clear in this scene, the next nail, God loves them: Graham and Sam spend some of their time in the camper van talking about the fact that they can’t really sing or dance well. .)

Next stop is Doune Castle, which replaced the exterior of Leoch Castle in previous seasons. There, they meet Ian MacGillivray, a bagpiper and the leader of the MacGillivray clan. The original single instrument was intended to “scare the enemy,” he told them; the pipers led the charge into the battle, then put their pipes back on and leaped into the carnage. We also find out that Graham and Ian are related from afar, which of course got me thinking about that passage in The fiery cross, where Claire notes that “the reunion of two Scots always began with the rejection of tangle of inquiry until enough connections and knowledge had been maintained to form a useful network. Anyway, thank you for the song, Ian! We left to push our heels and strut!

First, Sam and Graham try their hands feet at the sword dance, under the tutelage of a Highland dancer named Cerys Jones. Essentially, you’re not supposed to touch, kick, or move the cross cutlery while prancing around them. Cerys teaches them a simple combination, they hilariously mess it up, and it all ends with the guys breathing heavily. “I’m absolute, flawless, completely horrible,” Graham says.

Then the guys clown with the Glencorse Pipe Band. Sam’s handling of the stick, in particular, is inspired – and while that sounds like an understatement I would use when writing a Outlander recap, here it’s just a precise description of what’s going on. Then they leave for Borthwick Castle outside Edinburgh for a ceilidh.

The pair sport their Scottish best for the event, which begins with a dance lesson from Sophie Jessop Stoer. She goes through things quickly, then it’s time for the group to kick in and everyone to introduce themselves! The song is so catchy and the dancing sounds so fun. The slow-motion shots of everyone swinging and stomping their feet are a nice touch; at one point, Sam taps to tie his shoe, calling out “Go on without me!” to Graham and the others.

When it’s over, Graham and Sam, disheveled but still dapper, sit on the floor near the camper van and drink from their bottles.

Now it’s your turn. What did you think of the episode? Hit the comments and let us know!