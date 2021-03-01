Golden Globes fashion and must-see moments: bold colors, best accessories and a return of glamor

THR spots the biggest trends at Golden Globes night with custom dresses, relaxed couches and mini dresses.



It might not always have been pretty (audio issues, anyone?), But when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association presented the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards, the stars responded by enlisting their glamor teams and dropping out in droves of custom dresses to prove that glamor is, indeed, back.

Prior to the Sunday night telecast, it was not clear how the industry would react amid a still looming COVID-19 pandemic and new controversy due to the lack of black members of the HFPA. a place for political and socially conscious statements, most recently in 2018, when the majority of participants wore black in solidarity with Time’s Up and the # MeToo movement, while calls for change were addressed in Tina Fey’s monologue and Amy Poehler and in some of the acceptance speeches of the night, the stars, for the most part, let designer dresses do the talking.

Due to the pandemic, the producers of Globes split the telecast into two locations, with Tina Fey hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City and Amy Poehler retaining her from the usual seat inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel. feel of a typical awards show with red carpets and stage presenters in both locations, even though the carpet was sparsely populated except for a handful of photographers. Other times … not so much, as nominees and eventual winners appeared remotely in Zoom-style boxes from distant locations. It was a reminder that Hollywood, like much of America, remains in the forked zone where some aspects of daily life have returned to normal, but other things still don’t happen, especially gatherings at large scale.

Bright color

The queen’s gambit Winner Anya Taylor-Joywon praised online for her Dior Haute Couture green lurex dress and matching evening coat from Diorshoes.

“It’s not a bad way to spend a Sunday night,” said Dan Levy, who won for the beloved comedy series. Schitt Creek. The actor and the show’s co-creator wore a brightly colored Maison Valentino couture ensemble, Cartier jewelry, DL glasses and chunky gold shoes. Levy thanked the house and its creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli “for allowing me to be the first to dress in your new Haute Couture Homme”.

Presenter Cynthia Erivo also opted for a bold look taken straight from the Valentino Haute Couture show courtesy of Pierpaolo Piccioli. The lime green dress with smooth accents on the body was paired with super high platform shoes. Erivo stylist Jason Bolden posted a photo of the dazzling look on his Instagram, calling Erivo, “My lucky charm.”

And double One night in Miami Nominee Leslie Odom Jr. chose a two-tone suit with a pop of color courtesy of a lime green turtleneck from Valentino.

House party

The largely virtual production allowed many nominees to dress up, pose for photos, and then play casually once their category was announced. The stewardess in Oscar de la Renta, Harry Winston jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes. Once she was able to relax offscreen, the actress and producer lay down on the floor to enjoy a full broadcast. See both looks below.

Casual sofa

OK, to be honest, no everybody pulled the seam straight from the Paris fashion show. In London, where he films Ted lasso, best actor in a winning comedy Jason Sudeikis played him cool in a multi-colored hoodie that co-host Fey joked would later be available on NBC.com/GlobesFashion. (Index: It’s notJeff Daniels and Joaquin Phoenix, who wore a zip-up hoodie on stage to present the Best Actress award, joined Sudeikis in skipping the black tie altogether.

Best accessories

Some of the night’s best props weren’t borrowed. Threatening filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung accepted the best film – foreign language trophy for his tender film whichstars Steven Yeun and Yeri Han as Korean-American immigrants who migrate to an Arkansas farm in search of the American Dream. Chung’s 7-year-old daughter almost stole the show, exclaiming, “I prayed! I prayed! I prayed! on his father’s chances. Chung explained that he made his film for his daughter and that he speaks the language of the heart. “I’m trying to learn it myself and pass it on, and I hope we all learn to speak this language of love to each other, especially this year. God bless you and thank you.

Like Rachel Brosnahan at last year’s Emmys, Golden Globe winner Jodie Foster spent the night in designer pajamas. Sitting with his wife Alexandra Hedison, Mauritanian The star was decked out in Prada with an adorable plus-one their dog, Ziggy, who shared the special occasion and was even praised in his speech, as was Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (newly engaged to Shailene Woodley).

Room rating

A largely virtual production allowed another pandemic-era occasion to peek into the homes (or hotel rooms) of stars. While some have opted for blank backgrounds ready to be photographed (Dan Levy, looking at you), others like Bill Murray look in vacation mode sitting outside in the sun while wearing a multi-colored shirt.

Mini moments

A mini-trend to emerge from the Sunday night show was just this mini. Wonder Woman 1984 co-stars Kristen Wiig and Gal Gadot and co-hosts Fey and Poehler all got the memo to wear mini dresses. Wiig was dressed in a custom Prada look paired with Harry Winstonjewels and Aquazzura heels. Gadot selected a Givenchy dress with sheer-sleeved jewelry and Tiffany & Co. gemstones. Fey opened the runway in a black Versace tuxedo dress with a satin lapel, while Poehler opted for a custom Moschino.

The Golden Globe Awards are produced by Dick Clark Productions, a division of MRC, which co-owns The Hollywood Reportert through a joint venture with Penske Media called P-MRC.