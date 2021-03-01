Fashion
How to Become a Sustainable Consumer – The Heights
With a new year comes new habits, right? If you are looking to reduce your environmental footprint while bringing a new look to your year, then sustainable fashion is for you. Making an effort to shop sustainably will not only mix up your wardrobe, it will also save you money, while reducing material waste, water consumption, and general pollution.
Shop for new clothes from sustainable brands
If you prefer to buy new clothes, there are several clothing brands and manufacturers focused on their sustainability efforts, such as Everlane, Reformation (which has a store on Newbury Street), and MATE the Label. If you’d rather stick with the brands you know, however, there are several well-known brands that are committed to being more environmentally friendly, such as Levi’s, the H&M Conscious collection, Patagonia, and athlete. Madewells Blue Jeans Go Green Program is offering a $ 20 discount on new jeans if you donate an old pair, which will be used to insulate housing in communities in need. Finally, a third popular option belonging to this category is purchasing from Rent the track, which allows you to rent clothes for a period of time. Therefore, instead of letting many people buy the same item which will only be worn once or twice, many people can wear a single item and extend its life cycle.
Buy second-hand clothes
Climb aboard one of the most popular and eco-friendly fashion movements and start shopping for your second-hand clothes! There are several thrift stores in Boston that you can visit such as Good will in the Allston-Brighton region, Boomerangs, Buffalo exchange, Alive Vintage, Covet, and the Clothing district. If you prefer to shop online due to COVID-19, popular apps like Depop and Poshmark enable people to sell high quality clothing and accessories in good condition. In addition, there are several popular companies that recycle and restore clothing such as the Urban Renewal line at Urban Outfitters, the Upcycled collection at RE / DONE, ASOS reclaimed vintage, Patagonias Worn Wear ReCrafted Collection, and The vintage twin. Finally, a simple but fun option to consider is swapping clothes and accessories with your roommates and friends.
Sell or give away your clothes
In return for buying used clothes, you can contribute to sustainable fashion by selling or donating clothes and accessories that you no longer wear. One way to do this is to use apps such as Let go, Depop, and Poshmark, which automatically removes shipping charges and generates a shipping label for all packages. If you prefer to donate your clothes, Good will and the Salvation Army are two companies that have countless locations across the country to do this. Two other options focused on more refined designer clothes include Plato’s closet and Thredup. Platos Closet, which has a location in Waltham, Massachusetts, is a business where you can make an appointment to bring in clothes, employees sort them, and then pay for the clothes they want to take out. However, this place is temporarily not buying items due to the pandemic. Thredup is a service that provides a predefined label so that you can ship your items to them and then get paid for the products sold online.
Change the clothes you already have
Finally, a creative approach to becoming more sustainable is to modify the clothes you already have! This trend has been capitalized by several companies such as SOJARA, which modify and rework vintage clothing. But, if you have your own clothes that you would like to rework, there are several ways to go about it. Some options include distressing denim, hoodies, change the neckline of shirts, and The painting and embroider clothes.
Graphic presented by Meegan Minahan / Heights Editor
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]