Golden Globes 2021 fashion: red carpet highlights





As celebrities zoomed in from around the world for the Golden Globes, they showed off a wide array of fashion looks.

NEW YORK Glam was back for the Golden Globes virtual bicoastal awards night on Sunday as the nominees came from around the world and, for Leslie Odom Jr., from her front porch in Los Angeles, not far from the action in Beverly. Hills. And they were ready, style-wise, as the Globes parted ways with the hosts, with Amy Poehler at the Beverly Hilton and Tina Fey at the Rainbow Room in New York City. There was no pair of sweats in sight. Jason Sudeikis was the glam outlier in a tie-dye hoodie as he clinched an award from a distance, saying: Wow, am I talking now? Jodie Foster picked up her virtual trophy wearing a black and white set of jammies, her dog Ziggy in a matching bandana and his wife by her side. Regina King’s dog dozing in the background as she showed off her Louis Vuitton dress in silver and black. Amanda Seyfried, from somewhere in the southern United States, wore a sunny, elastic coral Oscar de la Renta with floral adornment, echoing many stars who said they wanted to bring some joy. I have my son, who is 5 months, lying against a pillow in a tuxedo, ”Seyfried said in a series of pre-show interviews. Cynthia Erivo opted for Valentino neon green, and Kaley Cuoco munched on pizza in another design from La Renta. Gillian Anderson, alone in Prague, wore a green dress and Julia Garner a two-tone black and white Prada look. She did not forget the lipstick, a deep red. I’m about to call it a night because Cynthia Erivo just CLOSED the #Golden globes Red carpet! pic.twitter.com/Z6MvSpwGEz – MTV (@MTV) March 1, 2021 Laverne Cox, in a red dress with embellished cape sleeves, did something even more unusual: she stood up to chat with reporters on E! and NBC via Zoom Before the Show. I wanted to feel festive and go there, she told NBC. It’s really amazing in this whole Zoom world. People can do whatever they want. We @Lavernecox: yes honey, werk that outfit standing on the zoom.

We @ our bosses: yes … don’t expect us to start doing this anytime soon. #Golden globes https://t.co/FWtqfHl70y pic.twitter.com/ty6OxzGecl – E! News (@enews) February 28, 2021 This meant Chanel for Shira Haas in Los Angeles and Gucci custom for Elle Fanning in London. It’s good to have something to celebrate and to dress, and to put on a dress to walk from my living room to my kitchen, Fanning told E !. I thought, why not? Fey and Poehler, both dressed in black, joked about the unusual setup and distance between them, with Fey pretending to stroke Poehler’s hair through their screens. The two were joined by a range of presenters as accepted winners via Zoom, with a small problem when winner Daniel Kaluuya’s audio went silent at first, then woke up so he could speak. King’s dog wasn’t the only star surprised. Sarah Paulson held her little black dog to the screen. And there were also children. Mark Ruffalo’s two wandered behind him as he accepted an award. Aaron Sorkin was joined by a crowd of women in attendance for his victory. Lee Isaac Chung, director of Minari, hugged his baby girl as she accepted an award, her offspring dressed up with: I prayed, I prayed, I prayed. The show started, but we still have #Golden globes The red carpet seems to be arriving. Check out these amazing looks from @LauraDern , @TiffanyHaddish, and @MayaRudolph. pic.twitter.com/Kyn3QGdBW5 – Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021 Peter Morgan, creator of The Crown, was a winner of his tragic little office, calling the pre-pandemic Globes ever the funniest awards show. The nominees joked from screen to screen, shouting hello to each other. On stage and for their small, in-person, masked audience, production designer Brian Stonestreet pivoted like never before when the Globes decided to go bicoastal earlier in February, days before showtime. The awards veteran, who has designed for the Grammys, Billboards, Academy of Country Music and more, told The Associated Press ahead of the big night at the Globes that he had gained immense horizontal ground for the emission centered on the screen with the reduction of tables in size and number. Oddly enough, it gave me a bit more freedom in terms of scenery, he said of the Beverly Hilton, while also incorporating the Rainbow Room’s huge central chandelier adorned with stars and orbs in the middle. New York. Thirst? @mrbobodenkirkis dapper #Golden globes the style has completely dried up us. pic.twitter.com/sroXZSiZnY – Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021 He used the extra space (around 36 guests in New York City and 42 in Beverly Hills) to expand screen presence and more curvy, dramatic stairs. On the floor, he placed trophies on pedestals among his cocktail tables for two and three people, rather than the usual 6-foot round tables that can seat 10 to 12 people for a total of more than 1,000. Instead of star-studded crowds crowded into the Hilton ballroom, the Globes hosted frontline and essential workers, as well as food bank workers from the shows philanthropic partnership with Feeding America. We care a lot about this bold look on #Golden globes nominated Rosamund Pike. pic.twitter.com/1i8RdxutfG – Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021 New York set designer Lydia Marks told The Associated Press that the evening’s technical challenges were plentiful. With so many places far apart and two sets live, the few problems should be forgiven, she said. While it sounds easy, management needs to stay responsive in a way that’s more like a live sporting event than an awards show, Marks said. I think it looks pretty transparent and controlled for the amount of flux they’re working with. RELATED: Technical Issues Almost Ruined Daniel Kaluuya’s Golden Globes Acceptance Speech RELATED: Golden Globes 2021: Full List of Winners, Nominees RELATED: Live Golden Globes Audience Includes First Responders, Essential Workers







