Fashion
Golden Globe Awards 2021: nominee Julia Garner wears Prada plunging dress
MOVIES
Best Dramatic Film
The father
Mank
Nomadland – WINNER
Promising young woman
The Chicago 7 trial
On the road again: Nomadland won the highest accolade in Best Dramatic Feature
Best Film, Comedy or Musical
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – WINNER
Hamilton
Music
Palm springs
Prom
Best director
Emerald Fennell promising young woman
David Fincher Mank
Regina King one night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin The Chicago Trial 7
Chlo Zhao Nomadland – WINNER
Trailblazer: Chloe Zhao became only second woman to win for achievement in 78 years
Best scenario
Emerald Fennell promising young woman
Jack Fincher Mank
Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller the father
Aaron Sorkin The Chicago Trial 7 – WINNER
Chlo Zhao Nomadland
Better image in a foreign language
Another round
La Llorona
Life to come
Minari – WINNER
Two of us
Best moving picture
The Croods: A New Age
Forward
Above the moon
Soul – WINNER
Wolf walkers
Best Performance by an Actress in a Dramatic Film
Viola Davis My Raineys Black Stockings
Andra Day The United States vs Billie Holiday – WINNER
Vanessa Kirby Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand Nomadland
Carey Mulligan promising young woman
Big Moment: Andra Day took the surprise in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Film category, Drama category
Best Performance by an Actor in a Dramatic Film
Riz Ahmed Sound of metal
Chadwick Boseman Ma Raineys Black Bottom – WINNER
Anthony Hopkins the father
Gary Oldman Mank
Tahar Rahim The Mauritanian
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Maria Bakalova Borat Movief Subsequent Film
Music by Kate Hudson
Michelle Pfeiffer French release
Rosamund Pike I Care a Lot – WINNER
Anya Taylor-Joy Emma
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Next film Sacha Baron Cohen Borat – WINNER
James corden the prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda Hamilton
Dev Patel The personal story of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg Palm Springs
Winner! Sacha Baron Cohen’s politically charged sequel, Borat, Moviefilm won two awards
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Glenn Close Hilbilly Elegy
Jodie Foster The Mauritanian – WINNER
Olivia Colman the father
Amanda Seyfried Mank
Helena Zengel News from the world
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen The Chicago Trial 7
Daniel Kaluuya Judas and the Black Messiah – WINNER
Jared Leto the little things
Bill Murray on the rocks
Leslie Odom Jr One Night In Miami
Best Original Music in a Motion Picture
Midnight sky
Principle
World news
Mank
Soul – WINNER
Best Original Song in a Motion Picture
Judas and the Black Messiah
The Life Ahead – WINNER
One night in Miami
The Chicago 7 trial
USA vs Billie Holiday
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]