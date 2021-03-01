Connect with us

Golden Globe Awards 2021: nominee Julia Garner wears Prada plunging dress

MOVIES

Best Dramatic Film

The father

Mank

Nomadland – WINNER

Promising young woman

The Chicago 7 trial

On the road again: Nomadland won the highest accolade in Best Dramatic Feature

Best Film, Comedy or Musical

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – WINNER

Hamilton

Music

Palm springs

Prom

Best director

Emerald Fennell promising young woman

David Fincher Mank

Regina King one night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin The Chicago Trial 7

Chlo Zhao Nomadland – WINNER

Trailblazer: Chloe Zhao became only second woman to win for achievement in 78 years

Best scenario

Emerald Fennell promising young woman

Jack Fincher Mank

Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller the father

Aaron Sorkin The Chicago Trial 7 – WINNER

Chlo Zhao Nomadland

Better image in a foreign language

Another round

La Llorona

Life to come

Minari – WINNER

Two of us

Best moving picture

The Croods: A New Age

Forward

Above the moon

Soul – WINNER

Wolf walkers

Best Performance by an Actress in a Dramatic Film

Viola Davis My Raineys Black Stockings

Andra Day The United States vs Billie Holiday – WINNER

Vanessa Kirby Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand Nomadland

Carey Mulligan promising young woman

Big Moment: Andra Day took the surprise in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Film category, Drama category

Best Performance by an Actor in a Dramatic Film

Riz Ahmed Sound of metal

Chadwick Boseman Ma Raineys Black Bottom – WINNER

Anthony Hopkins the father

Gary Oldman Mank

Tahar Rahim The Mauritanian

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Maria Bakalova Borat Movief Subsequent Film

Music by Kate Hudson

Michelle Pfeiffer French release

Rosamund Pike I Care a Lot – WINNER

Anya Taylor-Joy Emma

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Next film Sacha Baron Cohen Borat – WINNER

James corden the prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda Hamilton

Dev Patel The personal story of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg Palm Springs

Winner! Sacha Baron Cohen's politically charged sequel, Borat, Moviefilm won two awards

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Glenn Close Hilbilly Elegy

Jodie Foster The Mauritanian – WINNER

Olivia Colman the father

Amanda Seyfried Mank

Helena Zengel News from the world

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen The Chicago Trial 7

Daniel Kaluuya Judas and the Black Messiah – WINNER

Jared Leto the little things

Bill Murray on the rocks

Leslie Odom Jr One Night In Miami

Best Original Music in a Motion Picture

Midnight sky

Principle

World news

Mank

Soul – WINNER

Best Original Song in a Motion Picture

Judas and the Black Messiah

The Life Ahead – WINNER

One night in Miami

The Chicago 7 trial

USA vs Billie Holiday

