Men’s tennis: Gonzaga’s men’s tennis beats Portland State 7-0 | Sports

The Gonzaga University men’s tennis team beat the Portland State Vikings 7-0 at the Stevens Center on Sunday. GUsOlliverAndersson and SashaTrkuljal led the way in singles after a competitive round of doubles matches to start the day.

The Bulldogs (6-1) came into the game after suffering their first loss the week before the Boise State Broncos. After securing the first point in doubles, GU lost the point in singles heartbreakingly as the Broncos took the win by winning four of six games. A total of six sets have been decided in two games or less.

The double play proved to be a fierce battle between the Bulldogs and the Vikings, with GU narrowly taking the team point. The Zags drew a rare pair in Theo McDonald and Oliver Andersson on court one against the top duo of the Vikings, Tommy Edwards and MatteoFortini. The second court saw LeonRoider and SashaTrkuljatake on Tommy Hsu and BryanHus power packs, while GUs Matthew Perkins and Matthew Hollingworth battled Sam Roberts and NilsPlutat.

Despite the early advantage, head coach JonasPiiborfeltteam could have performed better from the start.

I thought we weren’t as clear in doubles as we were, said Piibors. We still manage to win the double point, but I think we can be better.

TrukljaandRoider ran their business on court two by a score of 6-3. With a 5-1 lead, the duo would surrender the next two sets to PSU Hsu and Husin before ending the game in an exciting way. With the score tied at 40, a solid volley from the Vikings was flown out of bounds, giving Roider and Trkuljatheir their fourth victory this season.

Meanwhile, Perkins and Hollingworth won an award against Roberts and Plutat. The duo had the opportunity to shut down PSU before relinquishing a 40-15 advantage in the tenth set, creating another tie-breaking situation for the Zags. After taking a 6-5 lead, Perkins and Hollingworth won a competitive rally to decide the game and claim their second victory of the season as a duet.

The two victories cut the back and forth on court one. The inexperienced duo of McDonald and Andersson held off against the right pair of Vikings, forcing a tiebreaker scenario before play was interrupted.

With a 1-0 lead before the singles match, the Bulldogs regained their momentum in the second part of the game. GUs Andersson and Trkuljagot started hot on their respective courts as each won their first sets. Elsewhere, Hollingworth found himself in a battle with Vikings Fortinion Court while Roider was placed in a similar situation against Hsu. Hunter Egger also fought hard on court six, but his teammate Pablo Gomez Galvan struggled earlier close.

I think we had a good start in the singles matches which set the tone, said Piibors.

It was Andersson who took home the first singles victory at the afternoon Zags. The second found a rhythm earlier in their clash against Vikings star Nikola Dimitrijevic on field four. A dominant 6-1 win in the first resulted in a 5-1 lead soon after, in which Andersson posted a handful of powerful volleys to end the game with a 6-1, 6-1 victory. It was Anderssons sixth victory of the season.

Shortly after Andersson, Trkulj took his undefeated mark in the season on second court. The Bulldogs’ hottest player so far this season continued his excellent game against Edwards. The freshman from Toronto, Canada won his first set by a score of 6-3 before securing his seventh win of the season as he broke through his second set. Needing one more point to secure the victory, Trkulja forced a long volley from Edwards who sailed just past the out of bounds mark.

[Trkulja] continued to work every day and mature every day, Piibors said. He’s doing well and we expect him to continue to play well.

On the first court, Hollingworth clinched victory over Fortini in a close match, and after winning the first set in a close 6-4 battle, the sophomore ended up with a 5-3 lead in the second. set and in position to win the day for his Bulldogs. Down 40-30, Hollingworth showed his touch with a soft return that managed to stay within bounds, tying the game at 40. He also won the next game, winning the game 6-4, 6-3.

Hollinworthswin earned a 4-0 victory for the Bulldogs.

Matthew handled the game well, Piibors said. He learns to better manage a game.

With the victory finalized, the game continued for the rest of the contestants. GUsLeionRoider earned their fourth victory of the season in a decisive 6-4, 6-2 victory over Vikings Tommy Hsu. On court six, Egger won back-to-back tiebreaker sets against PSU Sam Roberts for GU’s sixth point of the day. The senior edged BryanHusin7-5, 7-5, in the most competitive singles match of the day.

The day ended with freshman Pablo Gomez Galvan, a 10 point breaker against Plutat. The pair traded the first two sets, which culminated in an exciting final third set. It was Gomez who emerged victorious after a 12-10 thriller.