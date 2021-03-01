Review: Shaped From Nature – The Good Men Project

By Daniel Gauss

Textile factories in Britain fueled the expansion of the Industrial Revolution in the 18eand 19ecenturies, the start of our man-made global ecological crisis. These factories, along with the UK’s global trading network, helped meet the global demand for American cotton clothing, which not only led to air and water pollution, but also to the expansion from slavery and, ultimately, to the American Civil War. Britain’s first industrial revolution would result in a huge increase in Britain’s population and an economy of affordable mass-product consumption that would begin to harm the environment in the long run. Although we know many ills in the contemporary garment industry, low wage workers in poorer countries, brutal working conditions, inhuman working hours, child labor, we must also recognize that the The fashion industry currently produces about a tenth of our carbon emissions while consuming and contaminating large amounts of our water, often with microplastics inadvertently consumed by the fish we eat.

Shaped by nature, an exhibition organized at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London and currently on display in Shenzhen, China at the Design Society, presents an overview of the types of materials used in the production of clothing and the use of natural patterns in the design of clothing, from 1600 to the present. It also invites the elephant into the room, forcing an emphasis on the fashion industry’s connections to our historical and current ecological situation. The show, however, optimistically presents a vision of a potentially environmentally sustainable fashion future.

The first elaborate garment to be seen in the Shenzhen parade is an ornate gown created for a member of the British social elite for royal court appearances in the 1760s. Beside it is a card indicating d ‘where the raw materials for the dress come from, as well as the different aspects of manufacturing. Its raw silk came from Italy, Spain and the Middle East, and the silk was woven in Lyon. Linen for laundry came from northern Europe. The small amount of metals came from the infamous Potosi mines in Bolivia, where the Spaniards used the labor of native slaves to extract money to be turned into currency, which would allow an explosion of capitalism across Europe. Eventually the dress was reunited in London. This dress sets the stage for the show as the creation of such a garment involved waste in its production and was the result of a worldwide commercial network. The commercial network which allowed such extravagance and waste would also allow the diffusion and profitability of the textile industry through industrialization.

Therefore, the show’s first lesson seems to be that as long as fashion was simply created for the rich and aristocratic, or as long as families produced their own clothes, production techniques and waste were a minor issue. When textile factories began to burn coal to produce steam to run machines to serve a mass market, and dyes were used on a large scale, clothing production became an environmental problem. Unnecessary production processes came first and then were amplified by industrialization. The current focus in the fashion industry seems to be trying to go back to square one and start producing sustainable clothing without the harmful waste involved.

So it’s not just the coal from factories that has caused environmental problems in the fashion industry. We can show this by looking at the materials used and starting with silk. The dyeing of silk (and other materials) created enormous polluting waste and released soap into the water supplies. Beginning in 1864, for many decades, the dyes contained benzidine, which caused bladder cancer. Flax was worn by all social classes and comes from the flax plant. To extract the flax fibers, the stems had to be soaked in streams or puddles. In this process, the stems rotted and polluted the water. After the wool was spun and woven, it was cleaned and shrunk to tighten its fibers. This produced oil, grease, soap, solid waste and dirt that went into the local river systems. In Manchester, where most of the cotton was processed in the first half of the 19ecentury, air and water pollution was rampant. Hydrogen chloride from cotton bleaching caused the first examples of acid rain in some places in Scotland. Cotton is also a thirsty crop that can easily deplete water supplies. Industrialization has amplified the problem of introducing these pollutants into soil and water. As long as families and wealthy tailors were doing this, the problems weren’t noticeable on a large scale. However, the sustainable industrialization of fashion never showed this when it amplified production processes and the small amounts of contamination involved in the production of clothing increased significantly.

The show also deals with some of the types of animals that have been killed in the name of fashion. We know that whales were overhunted in the 19ecentury for their oil, but whale bones, or baleen (taken from the upper jaw of a whale), were also used to shape women’s clothing, umbrellas, and hooded beanies. Beavers were used for felt hats. Indeed, beavers feature prominently on the New York flag as the Dutch came to Manhattan primarily to trade these animals for the European fashion world. Clothing in the exhibit shows the silver belly feathers of grebes used with velvet for accessories and trim. One robe contains 5,000 shiny scarab wings. The mother-of-pearl was collected by native Australian divers in extreme danger to their safety. We see clothes with plumes of egrets, goose down and swan elderberry, and ostrich feathers. Boas of dead creatures showing their claws and heads were a fashion item. Sealskin and fur were useful for the winter. Excessive seal hunting reduced the population from 5 million to 300,000 before legal protection in 1911. There is a coat in the show that was made from 32 Russian wolves. The desire for crocodile, alligator, snake and lizard skins has also led to overhunting.

When activists started talking about the massive waste and pollution caused by the fashion industry in the 1970s, the industry simply moved to poorer countries that had minimal environmental protections and a hand. – much cheaper work. The consumerism of the 1980s led to lifestyle stores encouraging fast fashion consumption, as synthetic fibers in petroleum and coal added to environmental problems. In the late 1980s, however, the excesses eventually led to the start of a popular backlash that was heard, and perhaps exploited, by the fashion industry as it began to market eco-friendly clothing. .

As the show was staged in the UK, a number of UK designers are mentioned as innovators in the development of more environmentally friendly clothing. Margaret Howell is mentioned for the use of sustainable fibers like flax. Recycling has now become a big trend and was illustrated by Sarah Ratty who uses organic cotton and recycled plastic. Vivienne Westwoods Saving the Arctic credo of: buy less, choose well, make it last is mentioned. JW Anderson only uses flax where every part of the plant is used. Stella McCartney uses recycled wood pulp and nylon and cashmere. American actor John Malkovich even gets a tip of his hat because his clothing line using linen uses only groundwater and rain, no irrigation and minimal pesticides, producing a material that is more environmentally friendly than the cotton. Levi Strauss produced jeans using 96% less water for their denim. Nike launched the Flyknit Racer sneakers in 2012 using 90% less water and leaving 80% less carbon footprint. Ferragamo uses fruit peels. Vegea creates animal-free leather from the stems, seeds and skins of grapes not used for wine production. With 300,000 tonnes of clothing ending up in landfills in the UK each year, Rosie Martin has produced books encouraging people and showing them how to make their own clothes.

While all of this looks promising, there are issues: 1) the outsourcing of free trade (with low-wage labor and minimal environmental regulations), 2) new consumer groups in countries developing and 3) e-commerce fuels unsustainable fashion production. As you walk through the show, you have to wonder if making coats with orange peels or artificial leather from grapes is the answer. Perhaps the auto industry presents a good parallel or a good answer. Elon Musk created his business model on the premise that people will only switch from gas guzzlers to electric cars if it is more beneficial to them if the cars save them money, run and look better. . Unfortunately, appealing to everyone’s conscience doesn’t seem to hurt the production of gasoline-powered cars. The exhibition seems to imply that the sustainable fashion model should, it seems, be similar. The fashion industry must find ways to produce attractive and more sustainable clothing at cheaper prices, without contributing to increased carbon emissions or the pollution of our water supplies.

–

This message was previously posted on emagazine.com.

***

If you believe in the work we do here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium members have the opportunity to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more information? A full list of benefits is here.

–

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com