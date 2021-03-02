High slits and backless dresses, Golden Globes make me feel things





With an awards season like no other, the 78th Golden globes officially arrived. Rather than the typical Beverly Hills gala, the show will be staged on both coasts, with Tina Fey at the Rainbow Room in New York City and Amy Poehler at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. virtual home show and they all dress for the occasion. Without much red carpet moments to indulge, over the past year eagerly awaiting all the jaw-dropping looks from nominees such as Andra Day, Anya Taylor-Joy and Emma Corrin and presenters such as Awkwafina, Gal Gadot and Cynthia Erivo (for a handful). Ahead, highlighted the looks from the awards show that everyone will be talking about, including those inspired by some of the biggest trends of 2021. Keep scrolling to see the stunning looks the celebrities are wearing for the 2021 Golden Globes, and keep checking back throughout the night. On Cynthia Erivo: Valentino Couture dress On Elle Fanning: Gucci dress and heels; Fred Leighton jewelry Andra’s day: Chanel dress and fine jewelry On Margot Robbie: Chanel dress, belt, shoes and jewelry About Lana Condor: Monique Lhuillier dress; Jimmy Choo shoes On Kiersey Clemons: Prabal Gurung dress; Bulgari jewelry On Dan Levy: Valentino suit; Cartier jewelry On Nicola Coughlan: Molly Goddard dress; Ply-Knits sweater; De Beers Jewelry On Amanda Seyfried: Oscar de la Renta dress On Tiffany Haddish: Alberta Ferretti Dress Jamie lee curtis On Laverne Cox: Thai Nguyen dress; Dena Kemp jewelry On Shira Haas: Chanel dress, bag and jewelry On Emma Corrin: Miu Miu dress About Laura Dern: Givenchy costume On Josh O’Connor: Loewe costume About Sarah Paulson: Prada dress On Angela Bassett: Dolce & Gabbana dress On Kaley Cuoco: Oscar de la Renta dress; Harry Winston jewelry About Eiza Gonzlez: Versace dress; Alexandre Birman shoes On Leslie Odom Jr .: Valentino costume On Tina Fey: Pomellato jewelry The story continues On Amy Poehler: Moschino dress On Satchel Lee: Gucci dress, shoes and bag On Maya Rudolph: Jimmy Choo shoes Here, Everything you need to know about the stunning beauty looks of the Golden Globes This article was originally published on Who what to wear Learn more about Who What Wear

