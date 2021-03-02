Paris Concept Store La Manufacture celebrates slow luxury – WWD

PARIS – When Robert Acouri opened his Parisian design concept store La Manufacture in November 2019, he could not have predicted that the French capital’s retail sector was about to enter its most difficult period. history.

First there were the violent protests marking the one year anniversary of the anti-government Yellow Vests movement, then a 50-day transport strike and finally, last March, a full lockdown intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. .

“Unfortunately, this area is heavily dependent on tourists, so we are suffering a lot,” said the businessman. “Fortunately, we have another business, which is office furniture, which is surviving for the time being.”

Despite its abortive take-off, the store remains open and is in a way a hidden gem in plain sight: nestled on rue Edouard VII, a pedestrian street in the heart of the business and theaters district between Place de la Madeleine and the Opera from Paris, it is within walking distance of department stores and Place Vendôme.

Designed by brand artistic director Luca Nichetto, the 2,700 square foot space is a cross between a showroom and a living space, with a bar where store manager François Castiglione offers a selection of free teas, as well as comfortable sofas and chairs in the back. room.

“The idea was to be able to welcome people as if I were welcoming them at home,” Acouri said.

The store offers a collection of signature clothing and accessories, alongside home items and furniture from established designers such as Oki Sato, Patrick Norguet and Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance, alongside emerging talents like Emma Boomkamp. The offer is complemented by a selection of high-end magazines and Byredo fragrances.

Acouri said he wanted to reconcile French style with Italian craftsmanship under a banner of slow luxury, as an antidote to the eruption of heavy-marketing Scandinavian brands that have flooded the interior design market in recent years. The items are made on an industrial scale, but with premium fabrics such as Rubelli and Lesage Interiors, and hand finished touches.

“I wanted to work with international designers and bring a sense of French sophistication that you don’t find in these other brands,” he said. The Manufacture commissioned Studio Blanco to develop its visual identity, which is subtly echoed in the design of Nichetto Studio’s stores.

For the clothing line, Acouri brought in designer Milena Laquale, whose resume includes stints at Karl Lagerfeld and Fendi. Now in its third collection, La Manufacture offers classics for men and women designed to stand the test of time. The men’s suits are made in Naples, as are the hand-finished Paolo Scafora men’s shoes.

The ready-to-wear features several recurring symbols, including a superhero character who saves a panda, an endangered species believed to symbolize craftsmanship. The Spazio 38 showroom in Milan is in charge of international distribution.

Acouri, born in Lebanon but having lived most of his life in Switzerland and France, began his career in fashion. In the late 90s, he helped Monegasque real estate mogul Michel Pastor develop his Ichthys fashion line, and subsequently Acouri worked for French fashion label Loft Design By.

He has since moved on to office design and in 2012 acquired Cider, a company that created innovative offices for companies such as cosmetics giant L’Oréal, start-up incubator Station F and l advertising agency Publicis. Its head office, located above the store, illustrates the design synergies between the two businesses.

“I want design to influence fashion, and vice versa – and that’s what we do,” Acouri explained. For example, perfumer Byredo Ben Gorham designed a coffee table called Work Extruded, while details from Boomkamp’s Playtime rug collection, hand-woven in Mexico, have been carried over to a capsule knit line.

Acouri hopes that once COVID-19 restrictions are eased, La Manufacture will become a magnet for travelers and a haven of luxury. “For me, standing in line to buy a handbag isn’t luxury – it’s a sign of addiction fueled by marketing, and it really bothers me,” he argued.

“I created this place for people who are tired of buying luxury goods with huge logos, and looking for something more niche that is rooted in storytelling and a cultural approach,” a- he added.

“Nowadays, unless you are from Japan or China, where the import taxes are very high, there is no point in buying a [luxury] bag in Paris. You can just as easily buy it in New York, Amsterdam or elsewhere. On the other hand, buying something at La Manufacture in Paris will really make sense, because you won’t be able to find it anywhere else, ”Acouri said.