The current media are teeming with a new idea proposed by Dr Elizabeth Segran in a comment published by Fast Company Magazine, calling for the creation of a new high-level position within Biden-world. The concept would create a fashion czar who would aim for improvements to the environment and humanity in the name of the fashion industry. The title of the articles is: President Biden, Name a Fashion Czar!

It was not entirely clear in the context of the article whether Dr Segran was suggesting a moderator or a dictator for this new post. The article was (mainly) a well-intentioned focus on the relationship between the fashion world and the real world. Dr Segran has been pretty intense on some alleged fashion issues, claiming that industry is responsible for global environmental issues, including 10% of global carbon emissions. The article also calls the fashion: a $ 2.5 trillion beast with tentacles all over the world and states that the industry operates with little oversight or regulation.

Parts of the commentary express a certain degree of truth, but most fashionistas might have a totally different take on some of the more salacious accusations. The rant praises the industry for human rights abuses, slave labor, exposure to COVID-19, inappropriate wages, carbon pollution and garbage that ends up in landfills. Certainly, if all colleagues in the industry agreed that they had direct responsibility for these glaring sins, then fashion would likely cease to exist. It would close and customers could simply return to a world without clothes. The citizens of the world could remain in lockdown mode with Adam and Eve.

In fashion advocacy, the industry is doing its best to do well by global standards and has lifted millions of people out of poverty with entry level jobs. Fashionistas have constantly worked towards the goals of sustainability, circularity, traceability, equality, diversity and work hard to promote and develop these ideologies.

Additionally, contrary to the claim that fashion operates with little oversight or regulation, many in the industry consider fashion to be over-regulated. Readers should remember the fictional story of the government-invented five-pocket jeans, so their federal hand can stay in the industry’s pockets. (A note from Czar-Casm)

Of course, writing a provocative article for Fast Company Magazine can create a stir, and true supporters of Dr. Segrans’ story have now banded together in writing a letter of support for President Biden, in the hopes of making pressure for the proposed designation of tsar. The letter has been signed by some brands, experts and associations who endorse the concept of Fashion Czar’s senior administrative position.

At this point it is best to take a break (maybe soak a Czar-bucks) and offer additional facts before President Biden creates such an office. Most industry players understand that the fashion street is going in two directions, and everyone needs to be clear if the official is asking the president – is for more regulation, less regulation, or more coordination. The letter to President Biden says the creation of a fashion czar would mark administrations’ commitment to human labor and environmentally friendly practices, as well as recognition of the role of fashion as a engine of the US economy.

When asking for such an important position, letter signers should be wary of what they are asking for. The government (or the Czar) could potentially run this great idea completely out of hand. We all vividly remember President Trump Tsar – Peter Navarro – who has been dubbed the Administration’s official trade czar. With this designation, his office began to wreak havoc in the fashion industry. Former Vice President Pence has also been appointed tsar – the coronavirus czar and results have also been mixed for this post. The bottom line is that the government can create the title of tsar as a designated place for an unresolved issue. It also leaves the tsar with the ability to improve the situation or make it worse.

On a more positive note, if the Fashion Czar position were created, the office could centralize the efforts of individual companies for improved environmental policy and add support to industry efforts that already demonstrate the preservation of human rights. and workers’ rights around the world. However, we have to take this enthusiasm with a grain of salt, as some fashion companies are doing a lot and others very little. Remember that any extra effort that might be mandated by the Czar (for more corporate responsibility) would require additional costs to be added to the equation (simply because someone will have to foot the bill for an activity. increased).

A clear example of enhanced federal involvement was when the government wielded environmental power during the Clinton administration. They have pushed the enforcement of Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) regulations to such a degree that many U.S. textile factories have closed instead of complying. When the textile factories closed their doors, the sewing factories followed suit simply because the sewing function must be close to the source of the raw material. Jobs have been lost across America, and politicians will tell you (by now) the industry was exporting American jobs in search of a lower needle cost. The reality is that during this time America exported its pollution and the tailoring trades followed suit.

Another example of a mess – was when the government tried to help the national garment industry by supporting Made in USA clothing. The government created the Berry Amendment which requires our soldiers to be made in America. The logic of this action was that in wartime uniforms should be made here – simply because soldiers need clothes. In fact, this concept has been raised again recently, due to the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) during COVID. If we’re making PPE in America, it’s a smarter, more logical thing to do. However, as the example of the Berry Amendment will show, when you empower government in procurement, sometimes things can go wrong – as with a public entity called UNICOR.

UNICOR is the trade name for Federal Prison Industries (FPI) and is part of the Federal Bureau of Prisons. One of UNICOR’s most profitable companies manufactures military uniforms in federal prison factories with American prison staff. Military procurement teams are required to provide UNICOR with the first bid on any order, before the programs are distributed to private factories. In a country that prides itself (by law) on not importing products made by prison or forced labor, we know how to deliver a mixed signal, and we certainly know how to distract companies from private American sewing facilities.

Another more recent example of federal involvement is that of the infamous Trump tariffs which directly attacked the main source of fashion supply (China). Noting that 36% of all clothing originates from China in the United States, this government action has caused extreme grief in the retail and supply chain communities.

For the record, imports from the United States typically register an average tariff of 1.4% – but fashion items have been priced at a much higher rate (since the creation of the Smoot-Hawley tax in 1930). Fashion has an average price for teenagers before President Trump has started adding new tariffs. In fact, clothing, travel goods, and footwear made up 6% of all imports from the United States, but they still paid 51% of all tariffs collected by the government and that was long before. that President Trump add anything. So now when you buy clothes made in China, consumers pay the original Smoot-Hawley tax – plus the Trump tax which is borderline unacceptable to the American consumer. (Sounds like Czar-Wars).

Then, of course, there are the shipping ports (like Long Beach) that control the exit and entry of products into America. The ports are overseen by the current Tsar maritime entity called the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), which has a bit of bark but not a lot of bite. How many times have we seen port strikes cripple the US economy, and how successful has the CMF been in solving these thorny issues? Also, now look at the US ports – because they are completely blocked and goods are not moving – which affects both retail, wholesale and the Americas GDP. (A Czar-Donic situation).

To sum up these thorny questions, Peter the Great was Russia’s most illustrious tsar. He became tsar at age 10 and taxed people who wore beards.

Peter Navarro was President Trump Trade Czar. He became a Czar at 67 and taxed both the fashion industry and the American consumer.

Former US Senator Paul Sarbanes (Tsar-banes) created the famous Sarbanes-Oxley legislation and talked about making our system of checks and balances work as it should.

So for anyone who signed the letter to President Biden, and for Dr. Segran who wrote the article – beware of the Czar who might be chosen. It’s a really great idea that could work well for the fashion industry or go against it. It is also a very big idea that could help the environment and human rights or that could delay and disrupt some of the progress already made by many private companies.

As former President Trump would say in a situation like this: Well (gotta) see what happens.