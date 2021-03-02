NJ Kids in Blackface, Black Lives Matter Gear for Purim sparks controversy – NBC New York





Photos of children dressed in black faces wearing shirts with “Black Lives Matter” written on the back during the Jewish holiday of Purim sparked anger in a community in New Jersey. Children usually dress up as historical figures to celebrate the day commemorating the survival of the Jewish community in ancient Persia. However, the costumes complete with afro wigs worn by what appeared to be four children in Lakewood left many searching for answers as to why. “Look, it took some effort. For you to have dashikis, afro wigs and a blackface, it took some effort,” Ocean County NAACP Chairman Fred Rush said of the photos taken on Friday. A woman who lives in the city, which has a large Jewish population, said she took the photos and posted them on Facebook. Rush went to where they were taken to see for himself and spoke to parents to let them know how the costumes made him feel. “I just said it’s offensive, and I hope you would take the time to teach your kids because it’s offensive not only to me but to a lot of people,” he said. Rush added that the parents said they understood his objections, but it was not clear whether they made the children change. The incident caused enough disruption to force a virtual school board meeting on the matter. Michael Inzelbuch is Lakewood’s general council and said being Jewish he understood why children were dressed for the holidays. But he said he did not know the identity of the children involved or if they were from Lakewood, and that he had no excuse for dressing them that way. “It’s unacceptable and we can’t have something, even if it’s just one, or two, or three or four (children), we can’t have anything, it shouldn’t happen at all”, said Inzelbuch. While no one has tried to defend the costumes, all seem to agree that they were offensive and should never be worn again, especially when celebrating a holiday, the question that remains is: how can we make sure that this does not happen again. happen again? Rush said it all comes down to education. “Teach your children, tell them that what they are doing today might be offensive to others. This is what I do with my children, ”he said.







