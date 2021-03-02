Men’s Basketball Wins Historic Sun Belt Title | Sports

Texas State men’s basketball (18-6 overall, 12-3 Sun Belt) defeated the University of Louisiana at Monroe 58-49 on February 26 to clinch their first-ever Sun Belt Conference title.

This is Texas State’s third regular season title and his first since 1999, when he was in the Southland Conference.

The state of Texas was without interim head coach Terrence TJ Johnson for the second of three straight games due to COVID-19 protocols. In his place, assistant head coach Bennie Seltzer was at the helm and after the game shared a few words on behalf of Johnsons.

I just want to say how proud Coach Johnson is of this team, says Seltzer. Everything they’ve been through this year is unprecedented, to say the least. These young men never wavered about how they worked, how close they were and how connected they were. It was such a pleasure to be with these guys, to train them. Every day they brought it.

Seltzer believes the unity and persistence of the group in the face of adversity is what got them to this point.

They get together at the end of every practice, and our break is family and these guys live off those words every day, Seltzer says. It doesn’t surprise me that they were able to finish it [and win the regular-season title], but god, they’ve suffered a lot and we’re really, really excited for them because they’ve worked so hard.

The Bobcats set the tone early in the first half, with a 10-0 inning led by junior forward Alonzo Sule with six points in the first five minutes of action. The ULM stopped the bleeding with a three-pointer from head goaltender Josh Nichols at 3:14 pm.

Texas State pushed back their double-digit lead to 18-7 and kept the Warhawks on their toes for the remainder of the period.

After a media timeout, the ULM scared the Bobcats with a 7-2 run to close the deficit to just four points at 24-20 with 4:55 left in the half. Texas State responded with a 6-1 run to end the half and lead 30-21 before the break.

The Bobcats beat the Warhawks in almost every category in the first half. Texas State had a 17-11 advantage on the charts, including a 6-1 advantage on offensive rebounds. The Bobcats edged ULM on the court, shooting 44.8% (13-29) against the Warhawks 38.9% (7-18). The Bobcats forced eight turnovers leading to 10 points while committing just four turnovers on their own.

Sule led all scorers at halftime with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 FT) as well as four rebounds and one steal. Junior guard Mason Harrell (3-7 FG, 0-3 3FG) and senior guard Shelby Adams (3-5 FGS) each had six points.

For ULM, senior goalie Marco Morency tallied seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds. After Morency, there was junior guard Elijah Gonzales (1-1 FG, 2-2 FT) and junior guard Koreem Ozier (2-5 FG) with four points.

The Warhawks started the second period with two quick five-point buckets before Texas State responded with a three by Harrell and a three by junior guard Caleb Asberry in back-to-back possessions.

The Bobcats increased their lead to a record 18 points at 44-26 and looked poised to head to the finish line, but the ULM had one final point left, passing on a 16-3 run. to close the score at just 47-42 with 7:06 to go.

Texas State weathered the storm and two free throws from senior forward Isiah Small sealed the 58-49 victory and the regular season title for the Bobcats.

After scoring just four points in the first half, Small scored 13 points in the second for a high of 17 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3FG, 6-7 FT) and seven rebounds. Harrell finished the game with 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3FG), four rebounds, two steals and one block. Sule finished with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal.

Morency finished with a team record of 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3 FG) for ULM as well as four interceptions. Nichols scored seven points in the second half for a total of 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3FG, 2-2 FT).

After the game, the team celebrated their accomplishment by pouring water on each other, hugging their teammates and cutting a piece of the net in remembrance of their accomplishment. Players made sure to include Johnson on occasion, calling their coach on FaceTime to celebrate with him in any way they could.

Johnson then made a surprise appearance after the game, limited to the limits of his Jeep, to celebrate with the team.

[Johnson] has been a part of that all the time, says Seltzer. The culture he created here, he improved the culture here and that’s what brought this game tonight to the culture he set up.

When asked what drove this team up the hill, Seltzers’ response was simple TJ.

On the one hand, he treats them like men, says Seltzer. He holds them accountable and they believe in him. They believe in him because he believes in them. I think the connection he has with his team has allowed these guys to do what they did tonight.

The victory was not only sweet for the coaching staff but also for the players. Adams saw the victory as validation.

It’s a long time coming, Adams says. I’ve been here since my first year, have been through all trials and tribulations, and to get this victory tonight is certainly heartfelt. I’m so happy to see all of this hard work, work. This feeling, I cannot explain it.

Senior forward Quentin Scott has seen the Bobcats move closer to a title several times during his time at Texas State and says a weight has been taken off his shoulders.

I’m at a loss for words right now, Scott said. I have the impression that the four years we have spent here have finally paid off. It’s a blessing honestly, just relieved.

After the celebrations, the State of Texas performed at ULM again on February 27. This time around, the Bobcats seated Harrell for the game, while limiting Small and Adams’ rest minutes for the upcoming Sun Belt Conference tournament. Johnson was also not present at this contest.

Despite the roster change and another game without their head coach at the helm, the Bobcats still managed to clinch a landslide 61-57 victory.

Asberry led the team with 19 points (4-11 FG, 3-5 3FG, 8-8 FT) with seven rebounds. Players such as junior forward Nighael Ceasar, second-year forward Addison Wallace and first-year guard Duece Guidry have also taken over.

Caesar scored four of his eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 FT) in the last minute of the game. Wallace has four points (2-2 FG) and is tied for a record seven rebounds. Guidry, in his second game of the season, scored six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3FG) in the first half.

Seltzer was happy with the way the team came together to win the game despite Johnson’s absence as well as the roster adjustments.

I thought our guys played well and competed especially with the circumstances, “said Seltzer.” I thought, collectively, from one to 14 [players] everyone brought something to the table today. It was a full and complete team victory by our guys, and I’m really happy for them.

This season has been a roller coaster for the Bobcats. Ahead of the season, former head coach Danny Kaspar was accused of racism by a former player and, as a result, later resigned. COVID-19 has changed not only the way the game is played, but also the way players and coaches have lived their lives.

Through it all, Scott and Adams walked away with lessons that they will take with them for the rest of their lives.

I think I’ve learned that you can’t take anything for granted, Adams said. You’d think we’re gonna play next week, so I don’t really have to go too far tonight. But later, the game could be canceled. Everything is not certain. You can’t take anything for granted.

Scott echoed Adams but also says he learned the prep.

I think one of the biggest things we’ve learned is to be humble, not to underestimate anyone, and to be ready at all times, says Scott. [With Johnson out], Bennie was ready to step in. Coach TJ always made sure our preparation was there, but we were very prepared even though we were in very undesirable circumstances. We have been very resilient this year.

The State of Texas will set its sights on the Sun Belt Conference tournament March 5-8 in Pensacola, Florida. As the first seed in the West Division, the Bobcats will have a bye in the first round.

Texas State will play the winner of the game between Appalachian State University and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament quarterfinals at 8 p.m. in March. 6. The game will air on ESPN +.