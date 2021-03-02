Janhvi Kapoor kills in spaghetti strap thigh-high slit dress at Roohi Promotions

You can never go wrong with a sexy black dress and that is why it is a staple in every wardrobe. Take a look at the latest photos of Janhvi Kapoor and you’ll know why we’re saying this. The actor who is busy promoting his next film Roohi is killing its sartorial game at these events. Janhvi channels both sides of her character with the colors of her clothes. Not long ago, she was seen wearing a sequined halter top paired with a pair of hot pink flared pants. This time, she chose a gorgeous black dress.

Janhvi’s jaw-dropping number was a classic black dress with a modern twist. The spaghetti strap dress had a tight torso flaunting her enviable curves. The lower half of the dress featured a slight thigh height adding some oomph to the look. However, the crystal bra on the dress added character to her and made her outfit stand out in the sea of ​​tight black dresses. The 23-year-old paired her look with a pair of silver strappy heels.

For her accessories, she went with just a few rings and let the dress be the highlight of the night. Janhvi continued with the sexy vibe through her glamor, which featured smoky eyes paired with pointy eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, kohl-clad eyes, flushed cheeks, a nude lip, and lots of highlighter. The actor left his long, slightly wavy hair down the middle to complete the look. She shared the images on Instagram with the caption “Back to Black #Roohi day 3 (sic)”.

To be honest, we’re in awe of this look.

Check out the other clothes Janhvi rocked for Roohi promotions:

Professionally, she is preparing for the release of Roohi which also has Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. His upcoming projects even include Dostana 2 and Good luck Jerry.

