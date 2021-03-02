Fashion
Broke but you wanna look like a candle? Check out these stylish and affordable options
A lot of people assume that in order to be on top of the latest fashion trends, you have to be prepared to splurge. But after many years of being a “shopaholic,” I have definitely learned that this is the furthest thing from the truth.
With a little research, it’s actually quite easy to find affordable yet trendy clothing stores online and in stores.
Here are a few of my favorite affordable places to shop that also keep my wardrobe in style:
SHEIN
If you haven’t heard of this wonderland online, you’re late in the game. No worries though, you can catch up on all the missed outfits in one affordable big order!
SHEIN is a clothing website that appears to be the holy grail of clothing websites this year. When I tell you they’re cheap, I mean it.
Fortunately, they don’t reduce the quality of the clothes and they follow all the latest trends. Swimwear sets for no more than $ 15, jeans for $ 20, and endless tops ranging from $ 3 to $ 20. Yeah, you heard me, $ 3 shirts.
Personally, I have placed countless orders on this site over the years and it now makes up probably 70% of my wardrobe. It’s the perfect place to step out of your comfort zone and try out new trends, you might as well for so cheap. If you take one thing from this article, it’s to check SHEIN!
Cotton on
This is the store you need for everyday basics in your wardrobe. Cotton on has many locations in the US as well as an online store, so wherever you are you can find one.
They also have clothes for men, women and kids so you can shop for anyone here. When I think of Cotton On, I think of all the basics needed for a wardrobe. This is one of those stores where you get three different colors of each shirt because they are great for layering and styling.
Speaking from personal experience, I usually see a lot of better deals when I shop in-store rather than on their site, but the sales section of the website is just as reliable and affordable as some of the in-store sales materials.
boohoo
It really is the place to be for almost any occasion, whether it’s a casual outfit, a homecoming dress, work outfit or sportswear. Again, they market to both men and women, in addition to having a very extensive plus size range.
The notable thing about boohoo is that they always seem to have a deal, and usually over 50% off everything! boohoo ranges from having the most ‘out there’, from over-the-top pieces, to all the basics you can imagine, to cocktail dresses and more. Even if you don’t have a specific opportunity coming up, I recommend you take a look at the website and see how much you build in your cart.
Amazon
You might think that’s a bit of a stretch, but Amazon literally has everything. It wasn’t until this year that I started shopping for clothes on Amazon and will never go back. The look on people’s faces when they ask where my outfit came from, and I say, Oh Amazon! »Priceless.
If you want to get something from Amazon, you have to buy your workout clothes from here. They’ve got so many fools for high-end sports brands like Lululemon and Gymshark (I can attest to this as I have around 20 pairs of Amazon leggings that are routinely mistaken for very expensive pieces).
They also have a bunch of cute fashion tops. My all-time favorite bodysuit comes from Amazon along with so many other amazing outlet pieces.
Finally, you absolutely must invest in Amazon sweatshirts. Stop spending $ 60 on Champion Crew Collars when you can get the same for $ 15! And the best part of it all is if you have Amazon Prime your clothes will arrive in two days. It is generally a win-win situation.
Making your wardrobe upscale is easier than ever with all the options we have online. And the best part? You can do it for half the price. Hope you go check out some of these suggestions and make 2021 your year for (affordable) fashion!
