Shanaya Kapoor rocks an alluring floral mini dress that is a summer wardrobe must-have

With outdoor gatherings resuming and the summer sun finally turning our moods up, we can’t help but imagine donning fun and exuberant ensembles and the recent pic of Shanaya Kapoors in a Zimmermann minidress is perfect fashion inspiration. Oozing charms in the alluring floral dress, Shanaya has raised the bar for sartorial elegance in resort wear that is a summer season staple to turn heads.

Recently, Shanaya shared a photo featuring her in a basic lilac pink dress with dark green floral prints all over it. The thigh-high dress featured three-quarter jacket sleeves with elasticated cuffs and a plunging neckline.

The relxed mini dress featured crisscross waist ties that increased the heat quotient of the ensemble. Leaving her luscious braids open in a messy fashion, Shanaya accessorized the look with a layered necklace and statement bracelet.

Dressed in a pop of nude pink lipstick, Shanaya boosted the glamor quotient with kohl-rimmed eyes and full eyebrows. Sitting in a chair, the 21-year-old struck a sultry pose for the camera and fans were furious.

The Shanayas mini dress is attributed to iconic Australian brand Zimmermann which boasts sophisticated femininity, a passion for detail and a love of color and print. Floral mini dresses are currently all the rage as resort wear or for an informal cocktail party or even something you’d wear on the way down from your yacht.

Mini dresses are the perfect fashion sets for cruises, vacations, pre-spring, or travel. Needless to say, the photo of Shanaya Kapoors in the Zimmermann minidress broke the internet with over 1 lakh likes while going strong.

