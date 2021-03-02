Fashion
Red dress fashion shoot sparks controversy
(ANNews) Anishinaabe and Mohawk fashion designer Lesley Hampton made headlines this week for a dress she made in 2019 that used images of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit people.
The red-speckled cream dress that was showcased at Toronto Fashion Week 2019 was recently featured in a photo by Ashley Callingbull on her social media.
Much of the criticism of the dress comes from its trigger for the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women, the sexy nature of the photos, the gory aesthetic, and the idea that the brand was harnessing the MMIWG2S + movement for the fashion.
Posing sexy is NOT the way to honor the cause, Cree activist Deborah Green wrote online. In fact, it further perpetuates the sexualization of Indigenous women and reinforces the colonization of our bodies as disposable and open to predators.
I was re-traumatized; it brings back all the memories, said Green, whose sister was murdered in Calgary in 1982.
I know that many families who contacted me were triggered, she said, and they were traumatized by this image.
The dress itself, if it hadn’t been tied up in the MMIW fight, would have been a beautiful dress and Ashley could have posed however she wanted, Green said.
While some say the red spots on the dress look like blood, Hampton said they were meant to represent every missing sister and every affected family.
We wanted every dot, the vast majority of dots, to show the vast statistics of how many people, how many native women we’ve lost, Hampton said.
It was that kind of visual representation to show mainstream viewers how much of a problem this is and how much we need to bring it to the fore and fight it.
I think it sparked the conversation about victim blame, said Ms Hampton, who said it was not her intention to offend survivors and their families.
The Indigenous fashion community is my way of discovering my Indigenousness and discovering who I am as an individual. I apologize so much if my work has affected someone in a negative way and it’s really just my exploration of myself and how I can continue to better develop my work in the future, said Hampton.
Ashley Callingbull said the photos were not sexualized. I have family and friends who haven’t come home, Callingbull said.
So to see a dress made in a way that it can be seen in the mainstream media and looks gorgeous. But the truth behind it is that it is not. It’s scary, the statistics. This is the scary truth we live in.
This post was not meant to be hurtful or offend anyone. It was for a campaign created by an indigenous designer for the MMIW movement.
In 2019, the fashion world (and probably still is) was predominantly white, so the dress was designed to force the industry to recognize the MMIW movement.
Callingbull said it opened the eyes of a lot of people, especially non-natives, that it wasn’t just about putting something in the name of fashion.
It’s supposed to be art, it was a statement dress.
picture credit
picture credit