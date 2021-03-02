Different ways to style men’s polo shirts in spring

Now that March has arrived, it’s time to start thinking about spring fashion. Ok, it’s not time for shorts and t-shirts just yet, but the days are getting warmer and longer.

For most men, fashion may not yet be a priority before the summer months arrive. However, it’s always nice to have smart and versatile fashion pieces in your wardrobe just in case.

The reliable polo shirt normally considered a long-distance player when it comes to men’s fashion. That being said, every man should own one when it comes to great stylish spring fashion. Why? because they are safe, reliable and offer versatility to any stylish menswear look.

Here at Mens fashion Ireland, we’re going to show you some smart ways to style your polo shirt this spring. Our fashion tips and advice give you the opportunity to create different looks with your polo shirt for an elegant and elegant finish.

Make the buttons

Open neck polo shirts always look cool unless you’re trying to create that mod look. Now imagine your polo shirt without buttons.

It can reinvent your polo look in an instant. Its open aspect finish without buttons makes your fashion finish more chic. Much like an open collar shirt, a polo shirt can be dressed down or up depending on the occasion.

Pair it with chinos and loafers and you create this relaxed and elegant look that will make you go effortlessly in summer. Make sure your polo shirt is snug so that the collar stays sharp.

Dress up your polo shirt

One of the great qualities of the polo shirt in the spring is its versatility. It can be worn with jeans for casual days off or dressy and paired with a suit.

This look is smarter, but the colors, fabric, and design play a key role in nailing this finish. Neural shades in a fitted cotton finish can blend into most simple designed suits or blazers.

Tonal colors that mimic the shade of your costume are a great choice. Khaki or cream pants pair well with shades of green, red, pink or blue polo shirts and the blazer finish. Avoid polo shirts in loud colors because you want your look to be classy and not bossy.

Consider optional scratches

Stripes are all the rage this fashion season and can present something different to your polo shirt look. Go for vertical stripes as a reliable bet. Bold block stripe polo shirts are exactly what makes your fashion interesting.

They can be worn with jeans, chinos, moccasins or sneakers with minimal effort required. Try to limit your choice of striped shirt to 2 colors (less is more)

Experiment with a little glow

As a general rule, when choosing the colors for your polo shirt, the darker your skin tone, the lighter the tones you can wear. For guys with pale skin, who like the white polo shirt look, go for lighter tones below the waistline.

Sand colored chinos can add contrast to your look. For darker skin tone, lighten your polo shirt shades with pastel tones or light tones of gray. They blend effortlessly with darker shades of jeans like black or denim blue.

Piping offers something different

For those of you looking for simple concepts to elevate the look of your polo shirt this spring, consider piping. Solid piping on the cuffs and collar of your polo shirt can have a big impact on your finish.

The piping simultaneously enhances all casual looks and makes your look different from others when wearing polo shirts. They can be merged with chinos or jeans effortlessly. Choices like navy blue or red with white piping are simple but elegant. Even white polo shirts with single-colored piping are also effective.

Final reflection

When choosing any type of polo shirt, also consider what fit, color and material you will feel comfortable with. The material choices for spring make cotton a great choice.

Its moisture-wicking, breathable and presents a classic look for spring or summer. Like I said earlier, always go for shades that match your skin tone. Finally, polo shirts should always look snug.

They are an elegant piece of above the waist fashion that offers total versatility to any fashion look.

