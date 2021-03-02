Groom Brandon Wedding Dress Shopping with Julia Dumbfounds Fans





90 Day Fiancé star Julia Trubkina did not receive any help from fiancé Brandon Gibbs when shopping for wedding dresses. Was Brandon’s annoyed response typical?

The last episode of90 day fiancéI saw fan favorite Julia Trubkina say yes to the dress. The Russian beauty has become one of the liveliest new cast members in season eight. However, fans have been torn apart by their feelings for Julias’ fiancé, Brandon Gibbs. While viewers were delighted to see Julia in white, Brandons’ lukewarm reaction to the dress-buying experience left fans unhappy. The situation has raised the question of whether or not a groom should help his bride choose her wedding dress. While Brandons’ parents, Betty and Ron, started out as season eight villains, the older couple made moves for redemption in later episodes. Ron was calm when Brandon jumped the gun telling his parents Julia might be pregnant, and Betty supported her future daughter-in-law when it came to choosing her wedding dress. However, Brandon was not happy that Julia asked him to accompany him. The farm boy seemed bored and disappointed throughout the experience and upset his future wife by not offering enough opinions or excitement. Fans have since criticized Brandons’ response, as well as the way he threw Julia under the bus with their fear of pregnancy. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related:90 day fianc: Brandon Gibbs makes fans uncomfortable with new joke The official @ 90dayfiance The Instagram account shared a clip from the last episode of Julia trying on dresses. “Would you like to bring your bride shopping wedding dress? Julia struggles to get comments from BrandonThe caption reads. Hundreds of fans quickly weighed in on their opinions, many believing that Brandon should have acted more enthusiastically during the process.He can’t even act excited ???“a comment read, while another person added,”He’s so boring, why is he there?Another fan stepped in with a popular response.“Ugh, I don’t think it’s a ‘girls’ thing, it’s a’ look at the beauty of your future bridge !! “And how horny she is and that means a lot to her, so he should make an effort to show that he cares.”the person wrote. Many people agreed with the assessment and said that Brandon behaves in an extremely immature manner. Other fans have mentioned the importance of having feedback for such a large purchase. Luckily, Julia was able to turn to her mom’s FaceTime for help, but surprisingly, she got help from her future mother-in-law as well. Although Betty, who admitted she was jealous of the young dancer, did not make Julia’s stay in the United States easier, fans now believe she is making a difference.“I think her mom has been nicer to her lately. It’s a good thing,”a fan wrote. Since Brandon was unable to offer Julia any valuable comments, many felt he shouldn’t have bothered to come with her and Betty. However, fans didn’t think it was because he was the groom, but rather because he didn’t want to be helpful or excited for Julia.“What a drag,”another fan added. “Brandon has no excitement for her. I should have left him sitting in the car. “ While Brandon and Julia are said to be married and still live together in America, fans have mixed opinions on the pairing. Many viewers love Julia, who is seen as headstrong and hilarious. However, Brandon has earned a lot of criticism for being immature. The 28-year-old is accused of being a boy with a lifelong mom who doesn’t know how to defend his fiancé. Brandon’s dark humor jokes also rub some fans the wrong way, as does his immaturity about birth control methods. Hopefully Brandon can grow up in the future90 day fiancéepisodes. Next: 90 Day Fianc: Why Fans Finally Turning To Mike Youngquist 90 day fiancéAirs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. Source: @ 90dayfiance / Instagram 90 day fianc: what happened to Jenny and Sumit after the show

About the Author Emma Fischer

(214 articles published)

Emma Fischer is an avid dog lover with a bachelor’s degree in Creative Writing in English. She enjoys solving the thorny problems of life through writing. To learn more about his work, visit his website at www.emmapolini.com. More from Emma Fischer







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos