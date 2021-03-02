An interview with Jean Paul Gautier

As his legendary career on the catwalks comes to an end, Jean Paul Gaultier, one of France’s best and most frightening designers, shares with Chloe Govan the highlights of his five decades in fashion.

It is the end of an era, the curtains have finally closed on the last parade of Jean Paul Gaultiers. During a 50-year career at the helm of an international fashion brand, several of the world’s most famous celebrities have been seen in one of his designs. Who takes center stage among those he has dressed? Kylie Minogue? Kate Moss? Madonna?

But no! Contrary to all expectations, its greatest brand ambassador is not a model, musician or actress, but a beaten and beloved childhood teddy bear named Nana according to Gaultier, the world’s first transgender bear.

It was Nana who sparked the imagination of Gaultiers and gave the first life to his fashion ambitions. It all started in childhood, after embarrassing her straight parents by arguing for a blond-haired Barbie. Believing, not without reason, that a Parisian boy could be relentlessly teased for coveting a doll, they compromised by purchasing a teddy bear instead. The history of fashion had begun!

Young Gaultier happily proceeded to maim poor bear by stabbing her with sewing needles, smearing her with garish neon green eyeshadow, and faking Frances’ very first open heart surgery on her while the TV watched. projected the actual event in the background. Then, of course, there was the time he dressed her in a prototype of his iconic tapered bra. I was about six years old when I cut the newspapers and made a little conical bra for her, he says. I also used my grandma’s makeup and added hair rope. Of course, years later, the same Gaultier design would appear on Madonna, who made the creation famous when she sported it on her 1990. Blond ambition tower. Yet, as he would argue with passion, with a hint of ironic and joyful satire, it was the bear that had worn it first. She’s a real star now, he told himself. She traveled the world with Jean Paul Gaultier’s From the Sidewalk to the Catwalk the Fashion World exhibition, and was on stage every night at the Fashion Freak Show I organized at Pariss Folies Bergre. Perhaps unsurprisingly, he adds, I’ve always done my job seriously… but with humor.

Jokes aside, his work was also hugely inspired growing up in the French capital. Born in the Parisian suburb of Arcueil, he spent much of his childhood dreaming and drawing while creating the first versions of Gaultier’s kitsch classics we’d expect from the proudly bizarre creator. I love my country, I love clichés like the Eiffel Tower, he enthuses. I have used them continuously throughout my career.

On top of that, the seaside fishing village of Saint-Jean-de-Luz, between glitzy Biarritz (once favored by Chanel) and the sultry Spanish border, was another big inspiration. As the location of her second home, it inspired her sailor chic, recently seen on the Hadid sisters, including, of course, those Breton stripes.

Yet the world of the Gaultiers was not just the light humor and the superficial glamor of the seaside. Some of his creations disseminate intense political messages about gender equality and freedom. Our work is a reflection of the society around us, he told himself.

When I proposed a men’s skirt, I saw that men were changing and that they were ready to show their feminine side. When I made a corset dress I saw my girlfriends start wearing bras again after their mothers burnt their bras in the 70s and they wanted to be sexy [again, but] on their own terms. The only business where women are paid better than men is modeling. Before that changes, we won’t have true gender equality. Let men be considered sex objects!

Freedom of choice

Whether it’s sidestepping gender stereotypes or promoting the male form on shows like LHomme Objet / Boy Toy, it certainly highlighted many nuances of masculinity. In response to the film And God created the woman, with Brigitte Bardot, Gaultier imagined a fashion show under the name of And God Cra man (And God created man). Her designs for both sexes have been shamelessly off the beaten track. From lavish stage costumes and tight corset dresses to the intentionally impractical statements of haute couture, her designs over the years have even included the brightly colored feathers of Scarlet Macaw parrots. And we expected nothing less from the man who once saw fit to give live turkeys as Christmas presents, and who spent his school years surreptitiously drawing showgirls in fishnets and feathers in class. .

Understandably, his designs weren’t universally adored and he endured his fair share of negative press, but he casually shrugs his shoulders. As dancer Dita Von Teese, one of his favorite muses and models, argued, the only thing safe from ridicule is mediocrity and it’s a philosophy he has carried with him throughout. his career.

I didn’t watch what other people said about me, he says. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have done what I did. Pierre Cardin, with whom I worked at the beginning of my career, taught me that the most important thing is to keep your freedom. I never believed in surveys or marketing studies, but I did what I thought was right at the time.

Obviously, having courage in your convictions has paid off. It was his work with Cardin that first propelled him to greater heights in the industry, as a stint in his Manila store led him to dress Imelda Marcos, the First Lady of the Philippines.

Before this breakthrough, his jobs had been far from inspiring. On one occasion, he faked the death of his own grandmother to get himself out of the boredom of unwanted labor early. When he told Maman Gaultier, there was a second of shocked silence. Then the hangar turned and walked away. Were his actions a protest, a signature of his disdain and contempt? Instead, she was rushing to put on her finest mourning clothes, in preparation for collecting her sons’ last paycheck.

However, the tide has turned and these days the multi-millionaire fashionista may include Carla Bruni, singer, model and ex-wife of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, on her client list as well. During Paris Fashion Week 2020, she was just one of many people to proudly take the stage for her last show. Starting with a dismal group carrying coffins to symbolize the death of the Gaultiers career as we know it, and ending with the grinning designer surfing through the crowd, it went from a dark funeral to a party. noisy in just an hour. .

A man of few words and many mysteries when it comes to his reasons for leaving the podium, he says simply, fifty years is a long time. However, he ultimately specifies that we will have to completely rethink the future of the fashion industry.

Sustainable future

How? ‘Or’ What? Disgusted by reports that Burberry burned more than 28 million inventory in a single year to protect the brand from theft of waste that it condemns as scandalous, he then decided to withdraw from the industry. There is too much of everything! he exclaims. Too many clothes and not enough people to wear them.

Ironically for a man who has spent decades showcasing so-called throwaway fashion, via a line of 1980s dresses made from garbage bags, a 2015 collection for the budget store Target and, of course, a passage from 38 years of creating ready-to-wear models, he is now committed to sustainability. After initially turning exclusively to haute couture, he went on to say that the theme of his final show was recycling. Now his focus is not on environmentally dangerous fast fashion, but on high quality bullion coins that stand the test of time and are the ones he intends to continue producing.

He may be moving away from the catwalks but, he reassures us, the brand continues with an exciting new concept for sewing where I will choose a guest designer for each season. Her first collection will be courtesy of Chitose Abe of Japanese luxury brand Sacai. As for additional collaborations, his lips are sealed, though he professes a love for Anthony Vaccarellos’ work for Yves Saint Laurent, Hedi Slimane and Rick Owens.

No matter who he collaborates with, Gaultiers’ daring displays of diversity will likely always embody the spirit of France, representing the libertine heart he shares with his home country. Meanwhile, his message for 2021 and beyond is that, through sustainable purchasing, the legacy he has built will last forever long after he leaves the catwalks.

From France Today magazine