Couture goes from the office to the countryside during Milan Fashion Week – WWD





MILAN – What good is a power suit when office life is put to sleep? As homeworking took hold as the pandemic spread, Italian sewing masters revisited silhouettes and fabrics to suit changing lifestyles. In particular, for the fall, they shifted their focus from offices to the countryside, reflecting the migration of customers from metropolitan cities to smaller towns. Listening to the natural environment and relaxed outdoor activities between Zoom calls, brands have updated their clothing offering with looser cuts, generous volumes, functional details and elements giving a rustic feel. unfinished. Specialist in the category, the Milanese luxury brand Blazè Milano has set an example with its collection – intended to provide clothing solutions from day to night. As shown by Dree Hemingway, who starred in the video depicting a day in the Roman countryside, the checkered double-breasted jackets were cut into cropped shapes, while the felted wool options were charmingly revisited with the addition of cords at the waist, reminiscent of riding jackets with their shape. Tartan and gingham patterns, herringbone tweed and Prince of Wales patterns added to the country-chic vibe of the range, which was rendered mostly in green, gray, brown and mustard colors, as well as prints. eccentrics inspired by the 1970s. Conversely, Kiton’s take on the theme came via monochrome dividers made from cashmere, leather, suede and corduroy. Exuding a luxe feel – especially in their combination of taupe, beige and olive shades – the double cashmere coats and ankle-length leather blazers looked effortless with their minimal silhouettes and oversized cuts, while the functionality was enhanced in a taupe Safari jacket paired with matching breeches. Practicality also informed the Eleventy range, which took inspiration from the British countryside. Here, the suits have been revisited with a utilitarian touch: tight blazer jackets with waist sashes were worn with cargo pants with bias pockets, which were made from masculine wearable fabrics, and tucked into Chelsea boots. . Expert in sewing, Daniele Calcaterra referred to the 80s and its oversized volumes but with a softer hand rounding the shoulder lines and lengthening the silhouettes. The generous use of fabric resulted in cocooning shapes and was further enhanced by layering vests, blazer jackets and coats, all made from the same fabric. Vests in particular played a big role and often replaced blazer jackets, seen as more versatile and allowing more movement. They were seen both under other clothing as well as spare parts rearranged in maxi proportions and thrown over heavy knits. In addition, treatments on textiles and unfinished details added raw accents to Calcaterra’s tailoring. Cue a beautiful hand-sewn cashmere jacket that has undergone treatments typically used for Shetland wool to achieve a textured, spiky touch and emphasized by raw cut edges. Organic textures also informed Gabriele Colangelo’s artful collection, which incorporated drop-shoulder jackets and coats to wear with culottes in its precise fit. He elevated the look with embellishments evoking natural elements, including soutache-embroidered scalloped panels with a raffia feel. His natural credentials continued in his impeccable work for Giada, where Colangelo is the Creative Director. Respecting the rigor and purity of the brand’s lines, he delivered tactility, undulating the textures of precious fabrics and developed abstract prints beckoning tree trunks. He used sable, yagir cashmere, and double-loop curly wool to make blazer jackets, coats and especially adjustable capes, which stole the show with their luxurious feel.







