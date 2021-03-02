Open Hand Ministries In Westmoreland Co. Helping Newborn Babies Dress To Impress – CBS Cleveland





Morning forecast from KDKA-TV (3/2)Get the latest weather updates from meteorologist Ron Smiley! 16 minutes ago

Vaccinations and vacations (Pt. 2)KDKA’s John Shumway speaks with travel expert and vacation landscape medical expert as COVID-19 vaccination distribution grows. 2 hours ago

Vaccinations and vacations (Pt.1)KDKA’s John Shumway speaks with travel expert and vacation landscape medical expert as COVID-19 vaccination distribution grows. 2 hours ago

Fans will return to PPG Paints ArenaFans will be attending tonight’s Penguins game for the first time in nearly a year, KDKA’s Chris Hoffman reports. 2 hours ago

Homicide charges laid in man’s deathA woman has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with the death of her ex-husband. 2 hours ago

Pittsburgh Police Investigate FilmingA man was taken to hospital in critical condition after a shooting near Station Square, KDKA’s Amy Wadas reports. 2 hours ago

Pa. Commission for fish and trout stocking boat before opening dayThe opening day for the statewide trout season is April 3. 5 hours ago

Ireland – Night sports call: March 1, 2021 (part 3)Bob Pompeani from KDKA and Chris Mueller from 93.7 The Fan discuss the sporting topics of the day. 6 hours ago

Pennsylvania Republicans vote to reprimand Senator ToomeyPennsylvania Republicans voted to reprimand, not censure, Senator Pat Toomey. 8 hours ago

Night forecast KDKA-TV (3/1)Stay up to date with the local weather with a forecast from meteorologist Ray Petelin! 8 hours ago

The revolution pipeline is back in serviceThe Revolution Pipeline is operational again in parts of Allegheny, Beaver, Butler and Washington counties. 8 hours ago

Parents and students gather outside Pine-Richland school board meetingParents and students gathered outside a Pine-Richland school board meeting. Jennifer Borrasso from KDKA has more. 8 hours ago

KDKA News Update PM: March 1, 2021KDKA News Update PM: March 1, 2021 11 hours ago

Westmoreland Co. Open Hand Ministries Help Newborns Dress To ImpressChristine Doren, the pastor of the United Methodist charge of Stahlstown, has more with KDKA’s Meghan Schiller. 12 hours ago

PennDOT commits $ 452.7 million in liquid fuel payments to help municipalitiesPennDOT commits more than $ 425 million in liquid fuel payments to help maintain roads and bridges. 12 hours ago

Pennsylvania Coronavirus Vaccine and TeachersNina Esposito-Visgitis from the Pittsburgh Teachers’ Federation and Stephanie Byars, a local teacher, join KDKA’s Meghan Schiller to learn more. 12 hours ago

Evening forecast KDKA-TV (3/1)Stay up to date with the local weather with a forecast from meteorologist Ray Petelin! 12 hours ago

Governor Tom Wolf signs 310 pardons, including 69 non-violent marijuana offensesGov. Tom Wolf said Monday he signed 310 pardons last week, including 69 that were part of the expedited review program for non-violent marijuana offenses. 12 hours ago

Western Pennsylvania Acting District Attorney Appointed Following Scott Brady’s ResignationStephen Kaufman has been appointed Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania. 12 hours ago

The Lutheran Service Society to begin delivering meals to caregivers at Beaver Co.The Lutheran Service Society is launching a new program to deliver meals to caregivers in Beaver County. Royce Jones of KDKA has more on the program. 13 hours ago

Boat wreck on the north coast of Pittsburgh as the river level risesAs the rivers of Pittsburgh reach floods in some areas, a boat on the North Shore sinks. 13 hours ago

Treatment brings young people with knee problems back into the gameThere is a new treatment that allows young people with knee problems to get back into the game. Dr. Maria Simbra from KDKA has more. 13 hours ago

PNC survey: nearly 50% of companies will require employees to be vaccinatedA new PNC survey found that nearly half of small and medium-sized businesses across the country will require employees to get vaccinated. 13 hours ago

Governor Tom Wolf allows 15% maximum occupancy indoors and 20% outdoors at eventsGovernor Tom Wolf relaxed restrictions on gatherings, allowing 15% maximum occupancy for indoor events and 20% for outdoor events; Reports by Nicole Ford of KDKA. 13 hours ago

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos