In Milan, post-pandemic polarization | BoF Professional, Fashion Show Review, Opinion

Milan Fashion Week which ended on Monday, another digital showcase made up mainly of filmed shows fashion movie turned out to be too abstract and too focused on the narrative to pass up the clothes as more than just simple costumes was a polarized affair. The action oscillates between extremes: sparkle and beige; all the feasts of tomorrow and the assurance of tranquility; crazy styles and hyper-classicism. Such tension between opposites is not difficult to understand: a year after the start of the pandemic, we have all experienced a roller coaster of emotions. Fashion turns it all into a wardrobe proposition (not a lazy tracksuit or sleepy pajamas in sight, thank goodness).

And so, we oscillated between Fendis ode to luxurious neutrals very Max Mara, although rendered in fabulous visions and psychedelic glitzy Pradas; between Max Maras’ foray into a sophisticated British country dressing room with an Italian bourgeois tingle and Marnis escapes into crazy romanticism.

There was a generalized desire for freedom for the outdoors, for carnal sensuality n ° 21, for the trash of the early 2000s the Blumarine, even for the fringed libertarianism of 1968 flexed the Etro and a thirst for dressing after dark, so much so that the distinctions between day and night are completely erased, with sequins and sequins migrating to daywear, even at Giorgio Armani. If the king of understatement dares to shine no matter what, you have to sit down and notice it: in a warlike climate of ongoing curfews and closed nightclubs, you might as well party whenever we can, even for a quick run to the supermarket. It all comes down to the vital and regenerative power of fashion: dressing is an act of liberation, an affirmation of one’s presence in the moment.

It hasn’t been crazier than at Prada, where Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, as Creative Co-Directors, found a more compelling balance of their respective design personalities and celebrated the fashion urgency with a capital F in a mutant psychedelic explosion. all-over prints, awkward corners and boarding school tailoring. Prada and Simons are always a little cold, coming from the head rather than the guts; highly elaborate rather than spontaneous. But it was a start nonetheless: frivolous, cheeky, unruly and devoid of any immediate meaning, as befits fashion at its best.

Who needs a shiny gold coat, a faux fur stole lined with sequins, wildly printed leggings that make Emilio Pucci, the designer of the decorated legs, look understated in comparison? And yet, in a perfectly concocted video show, these objects seemed urgent: objects that define the moment. Prada and Simons used the word transmutation when discussing the collection, a clever way of describing the growing fluidity of the masculine and feminine that defines our time. It worked because Ms. Pradas codes are so strong and were all there. Simons added some synthetic distance, an uncomfortable quirk, and it looked good, minus the teenage disco dream.

Elsewhere, the festive mood has taken a romantic turn: romantic as in frills, frills and more frills. There were neat ruffles edging otherwise harsh coats at Giorgio Armani, while ruffles proliferated, from lively trench coats and shirts to sweatshirts turned into opera coats, to Marni, where Francesco Risso once proved to be. plus the king of his own fashion kingdom, filled with wonderful chaos and beautiful monsters. Released in three separate moments via Zoom webinars, the collection was a magmatic exploration of gigantic proportions, the fluidity of genres and the possibilities of black as the sum of all colors. As always for Risso, the highly stimulating thought process and inventive fashion design resulted in a charming result, but difficult to decipher. Risso has a brilliant sparkle but needs an editor’s eye to polish it, as all highly creative writers do. It would really make her Marni shine and get the fashion weight he deserves.

Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo, along with their Sunnei design team, both still qualify their work as a team effort are certainly alumni of the original spirit, pre-Risso Marni, which they updated with a twist. digital. Their fusion of the simplicity and boldness of brilliant kindergarten works because there is a method to the madness and a strong sense of communication. Not only was the collection the most refined of the duo, it was featured with a video show on a show on a show in a smartphone which was the easiest and smartest idea of ​​the season.

Another provider of exaggerated anti-depression exuberance was newcomer Daniel Del Core, whose debut show, the only one with an actual audience of 40 attending all week, was a spectacular and highly-produced affair of vertical farming and mutant glamor. Del Core, whose resume includes a lengthy stint at Gucci in the celebrity department, is the herald of hyper, unabashed and highly decorated femininity. The collection was a start, a first attempt to refine a personal vision. And overall, it was filled with crazy ideas and explosive creations, but here and there it lacked focus. Elsewhere, what was lacking was the fearlessness of genuine excess. And yet it was a good start: finding your voice takes time, and an addition like this to the Milan calendar is electrifying.

The aisles took an incongruously futuristic turn at Ferragamo in a feat of vibrant color and galactic tailoring that’s hard to contextualize in the brand’s recent history. And yet Salvatore himself was a fearless innovator. If this is the start of a new phase, with Paul Andrew pushing the house away from his conservatism, it might be interesting to watch. At Pucci, where a new team of designers subtly refreshes the label image, taking a closer look at the founder’s work, the color was both vivid and desaturated, resulting in a concise and compelling winter wear offering. with a sunny summer spirit. Color, of course, is a given at MSGM. This season it came with a club vibe and an underground twist that felt good.

Otherwise, it was calm and reassuring classicism, in neutral tones and flowing shapes in Milan this week. So classic, in fact, that it’s almost anti-fashion. On her first official Fendi ready-to-wear outing, following her couture faux pas, Kim Jones went beige, portraying a vision of powerful femininity that owed more to the five Fendi sisters than to beige enthusiast Kim Kardashian. It was a smart way to reassess heritage by rationalizing it. The Fendi quirk was nowhere to be found outside of the accessories, but the new simplicity was a clear statement.

A fresh take on classic items in terms of proportions, colors and layering for a new release at Alberta Ferretti, while at Tods Walter Chiapponi delivered a thoughtful fusion of couture gestures and pragmatism that marked a step forward. sophisticated for the classic Italian brand.

Daniele Calcaterra is a discreet fashion force to be reckoned with: a moving classicist, an Italian purist in the vein of Armani or Romeo Gigli. Season after season, he continues to refine his language, oblivious to the passage of trends and fashions. The fusion of dense masculine textures and golden highlights was particularly timely this season: a balance of calm and exuberance that might be the right way to go in these dark fashion times.

At Valentino, finally, Pierpaolo Piccioli, summed up the polarized spirit of the season with a relentless fashion statement that felt cohesive, determined and relevant. On the one hand, there was the classicism of working only in black and white. On the other, insanely short and fiery silhouettes, and nets covering the bodies of men and women. Keeping it all together was a tangy mark of romanticism. Or, to put it in Picciolis’ own words: the romantic is the strength to be oneself.

