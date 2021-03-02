Fashion photoshoot by Indigenous artists sparks trauma, apology and reflection

A two-year photo shoot with a Cree model wearing an Anishinaabe designer dress dedicated to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) triggered pain and trauma and raised thorny questions for Indigenous women’s advocates.

The images were posted to social media last week by Enoch Cree Nation member Ashley Callingbull. They came from a 2019 Toronto Fashion Week shoot. Anishinaabe designer Lesley Hampton, a member of Temagami First Nation, said she hopes to send a strong message about the MMIWG.

The model and designer, who also advocate for Indigenous women’s issues, apologized to families who called the images disrespectful. Some of the reviewers said that regardless of the good intentions behind the photoshoot or the design of the dress which featured hundreds of red dots on sheer fabric, it only caused more trauma for them.

Some have commented on social media that the red dots, which Hampton said were supposed to represent missing or murdered Indigenous women, reminded people of splatter of blood and sparked traumatic memories. Others suggested the photoshoot glamorized or sexualized the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

One of them was Deborah Green, who said the incident was not just about a dress, pose, model or fashion designer, but also larger and ongoing issues in the MMIWG movement. For her, this raises troubling questions about who and how is talking about one of the most traumatic and enduring injustices against Indigenous women.

There have been a lot of triggers and trauma from people not engaging us, families, Green, from Kawacatoose First Nation in Saskatchewan, told Windspeaker.com. My sister is more than just a symbolic stitch on a dress. It was offensive to me.

Greens sister Laney Ewenin, murdered in Calgary in 1982, is among thousands of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada. She said it was essential that anyone wishing to speak out on the issue consult with MMIWG families before publicly releasing any artwork or images. She asks Callingbull and Hampton to remove the images and posts out of respect.

The great thing with our movement is “families first,” Green said. There is no one better to advise and counsel on how to honor people and advance the cause than the families who have been affected.

This story is a prime example of the consequences of not doing this.

Hampton and Callingbull apologized for the injury caused by the photos, which remained on their two social media accounts at the time of posting.

I apologize and said sorry to many families that this photo has triggered them so deeply, Callingbull told Windspeaker.com in an interview. I fully understand that they were triggered.

I meant no ill will. I didn’t want to hurt anyone or bring up trauma, or do it in a bad way.

Asked about criticism that she did not get approval from the families of missing or murdered Indigenous women and girls before wearing the dress, Callingbull said it was an unfair assumption that she was unaffected by the MMIWG crisis.

I’m actually also one of those families, she said. I myself have lost family and friends who never made it home. And I also consult other families.

Other MMIWG families I spoke to said they loved it.

Callingbull has built a successful modeling and acting career, appearing on the Blackstone show and in 2015 becoming the first Indigenous woman in Canada to win the Ms. Universe competition.

She and Hampton have spoken widely on MMIWG issues. Hamptons’ Twitter biography sums up his work as being focused on mental health awareness, body positivity, and authentic Indigenous portrayal.

The publication of Callingbulls dress was preceded by numerous precedents expressing outrage at violence against Indigenous women, including one on February 18 where she cited numerous crime statistics and called the MMIWG a systemic and national crisis that requires urgent, informed and collaborative action. The text was below a photo of her with a handprint on her mouth.

Callingbull responded to commenters on its official Facebook page on Wednesday apologizing to those who were injured or triggered by the dress. One commentator explained that the dress sparked the disappearance of many women because it seemed to glamorize the issue.

This dress sparked (for) a lot, the person wrote on Facebook. We see splatter of blood which is a trigger. We also believe that it is not fair to glamorize our MMIWG. I’m sure you didn’t mean ill will.

Callingbull replied to the message. I’m sorry that’s what you see. This post was not meant to be hurtful or offend anyone.

According to Taliilaogwa (Sarah Hunt), Associate Professor of the Kwakwakawakw Nation at the University of Victoria and Canada Research Chair, the entire incident reveals deep wounds, trauma and conflicting stereotypes and expectations. with regard to indigenous women.

My heart truly goes out to everyone involved in this, said Hunt, the author of the upcoming book Decolonizing Rape Culture. You have to understand that MMIW stands for individuals. Spoke thousands of women’s lives, and spoke of people’s loved ones.

The families of these people have the right to determine how the stories of their loved ones are told.

At the same time, Hunt said, the controversy that has arisen over the dress is an example of the great diversity and differences among MMIWG supporters. There is a risk, she warned, if one assumes that there must be only one way for Indigenous women to get involved in the cause.

A lot of MMIW outreach work is going on right now, Hunt said. We have to be careful that we have a diversity of images; who weren’t trying to control themselves.

There should be room for all of our loved ones, and that includes our relationships that might be seen as not embracing another person’s idea of ​​what is traditional or appropriate.

The Callingbulls post also drew attention to the misogyny and lateral violence suffered by Indigenous women from their fellow Indigenous people, with one saying that wearing such a dress could result in her demise.

A male candidate for the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation band council wrote on Callingbulls Facebook post Keep wearing stuff like this that you will miss lol jk. (He later wrote after facing a cyclone of criticism, Come on, that was a joke, followed by, I regret my comments.)

Many have criticized her remark, with some saying it exemplifies the widespread sexism that Indigenous women have experienced in First Nations politics and organizations.

Its misogyny, which is hatred, contempt or prejudice against women or girls, wrote an artist from Regina. Our women should always be allowed to wear or dress as they wish.

It should be our right. Men should not be allowed to tell us these things.

She also championed the Callingbull and the Hamptons fashion shoot, calling the photographs a solemn image of how we want all of our sisters, mothers and daughters to be. Strong, fierce and proud.

Green didn’t see the dress that way, no matter what. She sees the problem as deeply rooted in colonialism and its particular attacks on indigenous women from the start, and said that “posing provocatively” on behalf of the MMIWG cause “opens the door for predators, as we do. ‘saw by this man’s message,’ she said. mentionned. Green added that colonization marginalized Indigenous women by sexualizing them, making them more vulnerable and seen as “disposable” for predators.

“So anything that sexualizes this cause is a big no-no,” she said.

Callingbull insisted that she was neither posing in a provocative nor sexually manner, but that it was a chic fashion shoot for a project that made no money, paid her and the dress that she had modeled was never even sold. Hampton only made one version.

Lesley and I thought in our hearts that this was a lovely way to bring representation to the world through art, she told Windspeaker.com. It is in no way sexualized.

The people who say that I deserve these sexualized comments or that men comment because of my appearance are basically blaming the victim. People project their trauma onto me.

Hunt said the controversy raises questions about what is known as the politics of respectability, an internal policing that can occur in social movements to conform to acceptable and traditional standards of behavior or lifestyle.

She explained the concept in this context as the idea that if you don’t adhere to these respectable standards, you are responsible for the violence.

We all have the right to be free from violence, Hunt said. It doesn’t matter what we wear or what we choose to do.

For her as an indigenous woman, MMIWG’s work has two key goals. The first is to honor and remember missing and deceased women. But there’s another important goal.

The other side of that is to assert the agency that each of us must live free from violence, she said. This is what I think about when I see this dress. It’s a celebration of strength, of being able to get your body back.

As Indigenous people, we were all working in different ways towards the same thing: ending violence against our loved ones. We have different ways of approaching it.

Windspeaker.com

By David P. Ball, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, Windspeaker.com, Windspeaker.com