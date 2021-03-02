Marist men’s basketball finally savoring victory

POUGHKEEPSIE It was the year 2008.

American Idol and Dancing with the Stars topped the TV charts.

Spectacular Summer Olympics were held in Beijing.

We have lost actors Paul Newman and Charlton Heston, comedian George Carlin and famous sportsman Jim McKay.

George W. Bush was finishing a second presidential term and the country elected Barack Obama to replace him.

And Marist College released their final winning men’s basketball season.

Think about it. Almost a generation has passed. Marist’s current student body was still in elementary school when future NBA Draft pick Jared Jordan dazzled with practices, blind passes and long range jumpers. Ryan Stilphen and Shae McNamara played like 6-foot-8 tall men. Will Whittington showed us a soft shot from the outside. A year after Marist’s second appearance at NIT, it was the last Heyday on the Hudson for the men’s team.

Coach Matt Brady saw that the closet was empty and decided to run away for James Madison. What ensued was a litany of hope with each change of coach, followed by rampant failure. Five losing seasons under Chuck Martin, one under Jeff Bower, four under Mike Maker and two under John Dunne.

But something remarkable happened in the third season of Dunnes. A staunch defender since his days in Saint-Pierre, his teaching and preaching are producing results. Marist is No. 2 in basket defense in the Atlantic Metropolitan Region, No. 3 in lowest points allowed, No. 4 in rebound defense and No. 5 in 3-point defense.

As the old saying goes, defense wins championships, something Marist has desperately pursued since his only NCAA tournament appearances in 1986 and 1987.

Something remarkable happened at the McCann Arena on Sunday. Marist beat Quinnipiac to move to 11-8, not a fabulous record pollsters will look at, but it’s way better than what the MAAC coaches had predicted in their preseason poll when Marist was ranked ninth out of 11.

With one game to go on Monday, Marist can finish third, fourth or fifth, securing the Red Foxes their highest league ranking since 2007 and their first bye of the opening round of the MAAC tournament since 2008. Marist is also assured of his success. first non-losing season. Since 2008, no matter how far the Red Foxes go in the playoffs, it’s a remarkable achievement for an underdog fan base.

Typically, Dunne has played down the historical nature, stating that every team is different every season, and rolling out the bromide that his team is just trying to be the best they can be.

I mean, look, don’t get me wrong, it feels good and I feel happy for the guys, said Dunne. Their hard work paid off but, honestly, they just couldn’t wait. Were just going ahead.

That’s all red foxes can and should do. The team suffered three late-season injuries, from Zion Tordoff before the start of the season, to barely started Michael Cubbage and Victor Enoh with just three weeks to play.

The red foxes persevered. Chesters Matt Herasme said this team did not have selfish players, as evidenced by Sunday’s victory when all nine players scored and were credited with an assist. The movement of the ball was essential in finding the right shot and converting at 44%. And Dunnes’ defense kept Quinnipiac at 33 percent on shots.

Recalling that he had been brought here to bring Marist back to any sense of glory, Dunne acknowledged the hard work of his coaching staff but hijacked the rest.

At the end of the day, the players have to go out there and be disciplined and play, so they deserve all the credit, Dunne said.

So savor the new success. Marist basketball is exciting again. A youthful infusion and a few transfer coins have made the Red Foxes a legitimate player not only this season but the next as well.

This season, the MAAC is not in the lead with an outstanding team or two and then down. There are only five teams with winning records, and Marist split the series with three (Siena, Saint Peters, Canisius) and was swept away by Monmouth. The Red Foxes don’t have a single player ranked in the top 20 in scores, but that makes them harder to defend. So why not a Marist?

The MAAC tournament in Atlantic City starts March 8-9 with first-round games and on March 10 with the first two quarter-final games happily Marist won’t be there because the Red Foxes already have their ticket to a quarterfinal. final on Thursday 11 March.

This is a big step in itself.

Ken McMillan is the sports editor of The Times Herald-Record. He can be contacted at [email protected], and on Twitter: @KenMcMillanTHR