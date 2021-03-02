Court’s Fashion Forum, part two – 3/1





Question of the day – 3/1Tina is here to wrap up a Monday show with Today’s Question of the Day: You’re going to be a guest on the Drew Barrymore Show (airing right after Good Day at 11am on CW31, shamelessly taken)! WHY? Everyone answers, and we walk into Drew! Thanks for watching, see you bright and early tomorrow morning at 4:30 am! 18 hours ago

Slap You With Science – 3/1Professor Cody Stark has dusted off the old lab coat and is here to slap you with science! Tina unexpectedly gets in the way … 18 hours ago

Improve your mornings!Melissa O’Sullivan Castillo has a mission … MAKE YOUR MORNINGS BETTER! She joins Cody with his last tips to start the day off right! 18 hours ago

Court’s Fashion Forum, part two – 3/1We had the FULL Fashion Forum the last hour, but Court only had one more that she wanted to share, and as always, we’re judged! 18 hours ago

Check out the caramel at Better Than BrittleLast hour we learned all about the brittle at Better Than Brittle in Lincoln, now we’re back to check out the Butterscotch! Capri Kelley joins us again to show us the process and how you can get your hands on it! 19 hours ago

La Victoria in StocktonSavor a little taste of Mexico in Stockton! Erika Regalado from La Victoria joins Tina to show us around! 19 hours ago

Fashion ForumCheck out today’s Fashion Forum from the 78th Golden Globes 20 hours ago

Better than brittleDo you like candy or sweets? We’re in Lincoln at Better Than Brittle and they show us how they can satisfy your sweet tooth! 20 hours ago

Trivia ToastTrivia Toast of the Day: Cheerleading 20 hours ago

School shopping for childrenThe Sierra Foothills Assistance League is working to support students in need this school year. Debbie McClenahan joins Cody and Court in showing us how they’re helping and how you can help them too! 20 hours ago

The greatest music of all timeCody talks to podcast host, “The Greatest Music of All Time,” Tom Cridland and how his podcast has such legendary guests. 20 hours ago

Makeup Monday – The Makeup Bar in RocklinA Rocklin Company Helps People With Perfect Makeup! Julissa is at the Makeup Bar showing us how to get your glamor! 20 hours ago

HBCU Student Film Award Winner Alana I. SmithA college filmmaker with Sacramento roots won a national award for her student film! Alana I. Smith joins Courtney to talk to her about her movie, the award she received and what’s next! 21 hours ago

The makeup barJulissa Ortiz is at Rocklin at the Makeup Bar where they show us how to improve your makeup game and look even more fabulous! 21 hours ago

Theadora BoutiqueWe are in Stockton where Theadora Boutique is located and they show us how you can look stylish during your recovery. 21 hours ago

Operation School BellA local non-profit organization provides clothing for low-income students for their return to school. See how they do it. 21 hours ago

Show and sayCheck out today’s Show and Tell! 21 hours ago

Quotes About Life With Dave GrashoffFrom time to time, we have the chance for our photographer, Dave Grashoff, to disseminate his infinite knowledge through his “Life Quotes”. Move over Socrates, Plato and Aristotle! Dave gives some knowledge! 22 hours ago

The great elf huntJulissa Ortiz is in Lodi to give us a preview of the Great Elf Hunting for Kids! 22 hours ago

Yelp Boba SupportWe’re at T%, a local boba restaurant, and we show you how to get a free boba, while voting for the best boba shop in town. 22 hours ago

Empowerment bagsA LOCAL EAGLE SCOUT COLLECTS ESSENTIAL FASCILS TO HELP THE LESS IN FORTUNATE 2 days ago

Authentic Queens ShopTHERE IS A NEW HAIR LOUNGE IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD 2 days ago

Last day at East Sac HardwareIt’s time to say goodbye to an East Sacramento staple. 2 days ago

Andrew Fischer WongEnjoy cutting edge movies of new talent, all from the comfort of your own home. Producer Andrew Fischer Wong is joining us to tell us more. 2 days ago

