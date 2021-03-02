Retailers and restaurants struggle to overcome another lockdown





Restaurants and retailers across the island are poised to resist the province’s shutdown once again, but warning signs are starting to emerge that some businesses on the island may not survive. On Sunday, the province announced a 72-hour circuit breaker that left non-essential businesses closed or limited. One of Charlottetown’s long-time retailers is once again seeing signs of distress in local businesses. “I think you’re going to see some stores closed long term,” said Joseph Dow, owner of Dow’s Fashions on Great George Street. “The longer it lasts, the harder it gets.” Dow is a second generation merchant in Charlottetown who now runs the men’s fashion store his father opened in 1962. He offers online shopping, but looking through the store window sees plenty of parking space. empty. Joseph Dow continues to pay his staff during the 72 hour shutdown, even though the store is closed. Some of them have been in the business for 20 years or more. (Shane Ross / CBC) “Be good to see the busiest and busiest restaurants downtown,” said Dow. Restaurants are laying off staff again, having been ordered to close their dining rooms and only offer take-out or delivery services. Red Island Hospitality, which operates several downtown restaurants and pubs, has laid off dozens of employees. “It’s pretty tough,” said co-owner Jeff Sinnott. “The reality is, we just can’t use everyone for limited work.” Jeff Sinnott prepares a floor for the finish inside Hunter’s Ale House. The restaurant is reduced to a skeleton staff, and its owners do maintenance during the closure. (Hunter’s Ale House) On Monday morning, Sinnott was sanding the hardwood floor in one of his restaurants, preparing it to be varnished and refinished while it closed. Only three staff members were on duty, of the 12 to 15 who would normally be at work. Sinnott estimates that business has fallen by 80% due to the closure of all dining rooms and the offer of take-out only. He said the slide started even before Sunday’s government announcement. “Even Saturday we had several canceled reservations. There is fear,” Sinnott said. Provincial support announced The province is relaunching the emergency payment program for workers in Prince Edward Island on Tuesday. Islanders who lost their income or had their hours cut by 12 hours per week between February 28 and March 14 due to new COVID-19 restrictions are eligible for $ 500 in assistance from the provincial government. It’s like that. Joseph Dow, Dow fashions The province is also relaunching $ 100 grocery gift cards for laid-off workers Feb. 28 to March 14, and is rolling out a $ 1 million fund for Islanders who have to be absent from work due to illness and who do not. ‘have no paid sick leave. Dow continues to pay its staff during the 72-hour shutdown, even though the store is closed. Some of them have been in the business for 20 years or more. “And you know, they rely on their paycheck. So for the next little bit, yeah, I’m going to pay them,” Dow said. “Look, I didn’t think this would happen again, but it is,” Dow said. “And that can change in the blink of an eye.” Learn more about CBC PEI

