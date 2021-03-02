Fashion
Syracuse Senior finds inspiration in the COVID-19 pandemic for its fashion collection
SYRACUSE, NY (WRBL) Syracuse University senior Miriam Joyce always knew she wanted to study art, but she didn’t want to be a starving artist. She ended up choosing fashion design because she liked to integrate drawing and photography.
If I see a really cool sunset and I like the colors, or if I see a really cool rug somewhere like a floor pattern or wallpaper, I take a picture of it, Joyce said. When I’m looking for things to do I’m going to try to find some of the photos that all have a similar color palette or similar period of vibe, I’m going to put them all together and pick a concept from that.
Over the past three years, Joyce has taken classes to learn how to draw, sew, work with different fabrics, and tailor clothes to different sizes. All of this work leads to the design of the senior collection, where she and the other nine major students design and create six outfits to showcase at a year-end parade for friends and family. After graduation, they organize an exhibition in New York for industry professionals.
However, this year the show will be pre-recorded for virtual viewing and students share models instead of choosing their own, in order to keep the group small due to COVID-19.
It was a little frustrating because there are only 10 people in fashion and so part of it was like, well why can’t we all just have a guest or something? Joyce said. Both of my parents have dreamed of this for as long as I have and I feel like it was sad to think that they won’t be around to see it too.
Joyce says having to share models with her classmates is also frustrating because it compromises part of her vision for her collection.
Trying to find vibrations that match all of ours is difficult, Joyce said. I was originally hoping to be size inclusive and make things fit like my friends, like real people, but I don’t think that’s really happening which is a bit of a letdown.
Although she missed late nights in Nancy Cantor’s warehouse collaborating with her friends as she planned, Joyce wouldn’t have created her collection, titled Deeply Rooted, without the pandemic.
I felt like I was so tired of wearing sweatpants and sweatshirts around my house and then having to put on a nice shirt for a Zoom, Joyce said. I felt like I didn’t always know what to wear.
She noticed that more people were going for hikes or social distancing outdoors, which inspired the colors and fabrics. Joyce wanted her clothes to be eco-friendly, so she chose natural and comfortable lounge fabrics, such as linens. During the winter holidays, she bought some white linen and dyed it in her garage with herbal and fruit dyes.
I felt like I was in the nature of the pandemic and everything, it was like a DIY time, so I felt like I was okay, Joyce said.
The ecological aspect was important to her because Joyce hopes to work for a clothing brand focused on sustainability.
Its pieces last a while and can be worn in several different places compared to a shirt you buy and wear once, she said.
Deeply Rooted includes three dresses, a pair of culottes with a button down shirt, a tank top with a knit sweater and a wrap skirt with a long sleeve crop top.
