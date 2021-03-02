Bryce Dallas Howard wore a second-hand dress to the 2021 Golden Globes





Bryce Dallas Howard wore an ombre gown to appear at the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday.

The actress said on Instagram that she purchased the second-hand sequin dress from The Real Real.

Howard paired the Temperley London dress with Alexander McQueen pumps she already owned.

Bryce Dallas Howard wore a second-hand designer dress and shoes she already owned at the 2021 Golden Globes. On Sunday, the actress and director, who presented at the awards show, wore a sequined Temperley London dress with metallic sequins that turned red. She wrote on Instagram that she bought the dress on The real real, a website that sells authenticated luxury second-hand clothes, shoes and accessories. "As many of you know, I love the durability of consignment fashion and I often find used parts for the press," she captioned her photo. A post shared by Bryce Dallas Howard (@brycedhoward) Howard added that she had paired the ombre dress with magenta Alexander McQueen pumps she had in her closet for years. In the same Instagram post, she added that she also did her own hairstyle and makeup with the "virtual direction" of hairstylist Jason Low and makeup artist Vivian Baker. She attended the awards ceremony for presenting the best director, film, which was awarded to "Nomadland" director Chlo Zhao. Howard has bought used red carpet outfits in the past Howard has spoken in the past about wearing second-hand clothes at red carpet events in the name of sustainability. While attending the 2019 Cannes Film Festival to promote her film 'Rocketman', Howard wrote on Instagram that she was only going to wear 'Returnable and Previously Owned Pieces', which she had also purchased on The Real Real. at the time. "For several years now, I have been counting on @therealreal religiously to both buy and consign my own clothes. So for that @rocketmanmovie press tour, I challenged myself to dress exclusively in returnable and previously owned items, " she wrote at the time. For the film event, she wore a purple Ralph Lauren dress, Smoke x Mirrors sunglasses and Manolo Blahnik point-toe shoes which were all second-hand pieces.

Bryce Dallas Howard wore a Real Real Ralph Lauren dress to the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

Laurent KOFFEL / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images





Some of Howard’s other red carpet looks have included pieces she bought from department stores. For example, at the 2016 Golden Globes, Howard wore a Jenny Packham dress she bought from Neiman Marcus. The floor-length blue dress had a black lace overlay and belted details. “I like having a lot of options for a size six as opposed to maybe an option,” Howard told Giuliana Rancic at the E! red carpet event before the show in 2016, according to Time. “So I always go to department stores for this stuff.”

Bryce Dallas Howard bought her own dress for the 2016 Golden Globes.

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images





Representatives for The Real Real, Temperley London and Bryce Dallas Howard did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.







