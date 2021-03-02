Hailey! Barbie! Dijon honey! Stars take to flight for aviation-themed issue of CR Fashion Book





Prepare for take off! CR Fashion Book and CR MEN revealed their new cover stars for the latest issues of Carine Roitfeld (18 and 12, respectively) AIR CR which stars models Hailey Bieber and Rebecca Leigh Longendyke, actress Barbie Ferreira, rapper J Balvin, singer Lous & The Yakuza and DJ and producer Honey Dijon (who is also the first guest editor of the tracks). If you haven’t guessed it yet, the issues are aviation-themed, which makes sense, as EIC and style icon Roitfeld teased them with an airline pilot photoshoot. Instagram Last week. Editorials for both titles were shot entirely in empty airport terminals, covering a range of international destinations in Berlin, New York, Seoul, Marrakech, Los Angeles and Paris. Based on the current travel limits of the COVID pandemic, each title focuses on one fantastic airline, with stars on the cover discussing their unique journeys to family and lessons learned through editorials, interviews and essays. invoking a great desire to travel. The CR Fashion BookRoitfeld’s shots are based on memorabilia, customs lines, and airport shopping, with an added touch of Roitfeld’s signature artistic glamor. There’s Cartier jewelry for in-flight service, sexy TSA hugs, flight attendant uniforms made by emerging designers, open-air raves, and more. Hailey Bieber even dons Tom Ford, Burberry and Valentino for a private flight! In addition, CR Men is undergoing a terminal renovation with editorials based on baggage claim, flight practices and stopovers. There’s also a hostess-themed photoshoot and fashion interview with Mark Bryan, the high-heeled Instagram star who is redefining gender norms online. Sounds like a luxury airline! On a deeper level, all magazine cover stars delve into the subject of authenticity and what it means to them. Barbie Ferreira reveals how parts of her young personality crept inside her Euphoria character, Kat. J Balvin discusses his struggles with depression while facing international fame. Lous and the Yakuza reveals the pressure she faces as an imperfect role model, as well as her joys in innovating for black women in music. Coupled with Roitfeld’s signature flair, the issues are fashionable, subversive, and utterly genuine, just like Roitfeld and Dijon themselves. In many ways, the airport has become our common home which gives us the freedom to do what we love. AsCRThe story’s first special guest editor and my co-pilot Honey’s vibrant imagination and the embodiment of pure style led us to weave our memories with imagination to recreate a space that has become so surprisingly special for both of us , Roitfeld said of his friendship with Dijon in one outing. Dijon, who counts Roitfeld as a style inspiration, has found great pride in his new editorial role and hopes it will pave the way for greater inclusion in the fashion industry. Being the first black trans woman to edit a global fashion magazine will open the doors for many women of color to use their voices in creative roles in fashion, she said in a statement. You can collect your ticket for “AIR CR” at the latest CR Fashion BookandCR MENThe issues hit newsstands in New York, London, Milan and Paris on March 4. Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us onFacebook andInstagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.







