The “Art of Being” show highlights black designers | News

Several student organizations gathered on Friday evening to organize the Art of Being fashion show for Black History Month.

The show featured BIPOC designers from across the country and performances by UK students.

The new student organization Fashion Crew led the event, but organizations such as the MLK Center, Black Student Union, Collegiate Curls, the UK chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. and the NAACP were all involved in the show.

Fashion Crew was founded this year by sophomores Brandy Jackson and Yasmin Ogundepo, who both hosted the event. The group is focused on bringing all fashion students together to explore this passion.

We started it so that it can be an outlet for people interested in the same things as us i.e. fashion, and we are trying to be a foundation for students who are interested in n ‘any fashion avenue, Jackson said.

Fashion Crew hosted their first successful fashion show last fall and were approached by the MLK Center to orchestrate this event for Black History Month programming. Jackson and Ogundepo have big plans for the future of organizations with networking events and a possible red carpet-type event later once COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

For now, Jackson and Ogundepo had their hands full planning and orchestrating the Friday fashion show, which has been in the works for two months.

Ogundepo even designed his own line for the show based on his love for fashion that is both simple and expensive. Ogundepos’ designs consisted of simple silhouettes, almost street or loungewear, but with a detailed Chanel band and trims that made Ogundepos knit two loves.

I wanted to do something very creative, but at the same time I know that people our age are very simple, so you can dress her up or you can dress her up. I just wanted something as simple but expensive as possible, Ogundepo said.

The show also featured five other vendors: Pinksky Boutique, Afro Delight, Zoe Pizarro, Bag Behavior, and Demestik.

Pinksky Boutique is an Atlanta-based boutique that focuses on affordable fashion and accessories that are both trendy and timeless. Afro Delight is a fashion-focused t-shirt company founded in 2017 by Pam Clark, a mother of seven who returned to fashion after hanging her dreams for 20 years to raise her children. Zoe Pizarro decided to start her own clothing line last November after graduating from college with a medical ultrasound degree but a passion for helping others through fashion. Bag Behavior is a bag company that focuses on providing trendy but affordable bags and some clothing. Demestik (pronounced domestic) is a vibrant, colorful, sustainable lifestyle brand led by Reuben Reuel.

With a crowd of over 100 students, the show was performed almost as if COVID-19 had never mitigated the events in person, other than the occasional mask.

Although the headquarters are socially distanced, these barriers fell during the intermission.

The crowds began to dance in line, take photos at the photo booth and mingle as the models changed for the second half of the show and the student performers warmed up for their numbers.

The show included a performance by Never Enough, a song from The Greatest Showman by UK student Cymone Webb, and an original dance piece choreographed by UK student Arianna White.

Students attended the event for a variety of reasons, but many said they were there to support their friends and the cause.

Sofia Bonilla, a first year pre-nurse student, said she came to support her roommate who was a model for the show. Bonilla jumped up and clapped to support the model every time she took to the stage.

Keyarius Kibler, a double major in psychology and sociology, said he also came to support his friend Arianna White, with the show featuring a dance number.

Kibler also said that as a member of Phi Beta Sigma, a historically black fraternity, he and other members wanted to show their support for the event and the black businesses they were presenting.

We love to support black owned businesses, and of course this is a fashion show featuring black owned businesses. So I really just wanted to patronize and show my support, Kibler said.

Social justice, black history, and celebrating black joy were some of the show’s main talking points.

The show opened with a moment of silence for those who have lost police brutality over the past year and remarks on the hardships black people have faced throughout history and even today. hui.

In the last year we’ve had, the fact that we’re still here today means we were truly winners, said MLK Center intern Chandler Frierson at the start of the event.

Show host Junior Paul repeatedly mentioned the importance of celebrating black history and achievement, starting with the idea that every BIPOC person in the audience should be proud of. be right where she is right now.

Paul went on to explain the meaning of the show’s title The Art of Being halfway through the show.

The art of being is much deeper than [a fashion show]. It is the art of being black in America. It is the art of being in charge of your black male counterparts. It’s the art of being comfortable in your own skin, says Paul.

Jackson and Ogundepo said fashion and art have a way to spark these kinds of conversations and allow others to express themselves in ways that can help bridge the divisions we see in society today. .

I think fashion for the African American community is really important because a lot of people use fashion to express themselves and show what you support and what you don’t, Jackson said.

Jackson said this often results in a wide variety of styles, and she hopes their show has done well in showcasing a wide variety of styles and expressions in everything from t-shirts and bags to designer dresses. high fashion.

Ogundepo said she believes fashion has the power to open people’s eyes to new experiences and that’s just one of the many things she loves.

I’m Nigerian so my style growing up and the way our fashion was totally different from what it is now and what it is here. I just thought it was important that when people know the differences, learn what they’re not used to and what they’re not used to, they maybe even come to terms with it, Ogundepo said.

Jackson and Ogundepo both said they hope this connection between fashion and the public can create a sense of togetherness that extends far beyond the fashion show.

I think fashion, art, and music are part of the society that really influences so they can really make a difference and make a change that people can relate to When the world is so divided it really matters to have things like that to bring people together, Jackson said.

Jackson, Ogundepo, and all of the students and organizations involved in the show chose to use their art and passion for this cause and keep this connection and conversation about Black history and joy beyond the end of the year. month of February in the hope that their art can change the world and make it a better place for all of us.

Even if [the worlds] divided, I know we don’t want to stay that way; we don’t want to be like that. We want to be together. We want to be cohesive. We want to love each other, and these are just different ways of bonding. It’s like meeting someone for the first time, and you want to find out what you have in common with them, Jackson said.