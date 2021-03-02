FOREO takes your time, its promise of power with a dress for success to celebrate International Women’s Day





LAS VEGAS, March 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Today, a leader in beauty technology FOREO took the Your time, its power engagement in partnership with Dress for Success to celebrate Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day. In addition, the brand launched an exclusive giveaway dedicated to sharing stories of inspiring women from around the world. FOREO’s core belief is that trust is the engine of change, and its mission is to celebrate the women who inspire us, who empower us and those who continue to change the world for the better through their strength, courage, intelligence and kindness. “This past year has been a difficult year for women who have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is our responsibility to stand up for women who work tirelessly to bring about change and positively impact our communities and provide support in these unprecedented times. ,” mentionned Beki Hoxha, Director of Business Development for FOREO North America. “We are delighted to pledge our allegiance to the Dress for Success’ Your Hour, Her Power initiative.” The Your Hour, Her Power campaign was developed by Dress for Success to support nearly 70% of women whose jobs have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign calls on individuals to donate an hour of their paycheck to provide affected women with access to services, programs and tools that help them advance economically. FOREO employees will not only make this commitment, but the company will also match the total amount of funds raised by employees for an additional donation. FOREO also invites clients from eligible countries to designate an empowering female figure in their lives. From mentors to educators to women whose little acts of kindness have made a significant impact, FOREO wants to know how women have encouraged each other and are sharing these stories to inspire others to take an active role in their lives. communities and offer their support. Each nominated woman will be entered to win an exclusive prize including the power-activated UFO Mini and Make My Day and Call it a Night masks, where 1,000 winners will be selected. All other entrants and those who submit a winning entry will receive a promotional code to purchase the bundle at a special price. Some stories will be shared on FOREO’s social media accounts. To participate, fans can fill out the form on Foreo.com share an inspiring story about the nominee and how she made an impact. The participant will then upload the entry message with a photo of the candidate on Instagram or Facebook, tagging the official FOREO account and including the hashtag # Choose2Inspire. The competition starts today, 1st of March and will end on 8 March. About FOREO

Swedish beauty tech brand FOREO is offering a new standard of beauty and wellness solutions, from the award-winning facial cleansing brushes in its LUNA line, inventing a whole new way to mask with UFO, to to the reinvention of the toothbrush with ISSA. This approach is bold: the brand doesn’t just improve on existing designs – FOREO Sweden is tearing them down and restarting from scratch – ensuring that the best solutions aren’t reserved for the wealthy few. FOREO promotes self-confidence: when you feel good, you look good – mission over! SOURCE FOREO Inc Related links https://www.foreo.com

