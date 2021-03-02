Fashion icon Chloe King’s style diaries





This style maven still adopts otherworldly silhouettes despite his standing at the WFH.

Welcome to Style Diaries, a new series where we research the physical manifestations of our IRL closet tours. We were asking friends and taste designers to show us what they * actually * wear during the week and give us a little insight into their thoughts on the current state of fashion. This week we are talking with Chloe king, who worked in Bergdorf Goodman’s fashion office and led content teams at The Webster. Publicity What * really * does your style look like right now? More or less the same as usual! I love the color. I love the layering. I love a strong figure. One year in (!) I learned that too many days in sweatpants and I feel a little adrift, less optimistic, and really less me. Much to the amusement of my colleagues, I try to dress for work! And Zoom in on weddings, or walks, whatever meager activities I have on my schedule. The biggest change has been that my heels collect dust as I continue to look for sneakers, chunky boots, and moccasins. Day 1: I can’t wait and love to wear new things as soon as they arrive. I got these Rosie Assoulin pants from her online sample sale. The wide corset belt is surprisingly comfortable! And structured pants make me feel polished for work. The crop-top (bra) with sweater-scarf combo is the result of living in a very old Brooklyn apartment without heat control. Publicity Rosie Assoulin High-waisted tartan-print trousers $ 1,295 $ 1,036Buy Zara Chunky link necklace$ 26Buy ARQ Full coverage bra$ 38Buy Mother The jumper$ 325Buy Do you have a favorite outfit formula or style? I tried to keep my sensibilities the same, but a little more relaxed. I’ve never been in shape = tight-fitting clothes, but anything easy and easy is feeling better right now. This does not mean minimal. I turn to designers who cheer me up with their exuberance, wit and charm. Thought Rosie Assoulin, Simone rocha, Like boys, Dries van Noten, but also young designers like Christopher john rogers and Marine Serre. I’m also kind of a vintage monster in the closet. I love hunting and the surprise / pleasure of finding unique pieces. Day 2: Publicity Wed has never looked so beautiful, if you ask me! This cute coat is perfect for the transitional spring conditions, but like I said, I’m looking forward to it. So I love to wear it as a sort of dress / sweater layer at home. Here on a Saturday afternoon with vintage denim, a shirt I stole from my boyfriend and cool boots from the Camper Lab series also masculine style! The flowery bodice? Well, because I always have to make things a little weird. Wed Serge coat$ 695Buy Camper Tractors $ 299 $ 179Buy Levi’s Iconic Wedgie fit jeans$ 98Buy Lacoste Men’s polo shirt classic fit L.12.12$ 95Buy Cloth No. 12012$ 242Buy Any predictions on what fashion will look like after the pandemic? Or at least how will you dress? It has been fascinating to watch the market evolve from celebrating nature while we were confined indoors, to embracing mesh and leisure attitudes because we had nowhere to go. But as a maximalist, I hope everyone is ready to become big on fashion that makes up for lost time. Day 3: I’m probably not the only person who gets a little bored with their closet. In the spirit of mixing things up, I started going out for summer dresses and trying to spend the winter here with a long cashmere coat that I found in vintage men’s shopping (great for this XL shoulder) and a comfortable Ganni sweater. The giant platforms probably pissed off my neighbors, but the colors definitely boosted my morale! From Loreta Catalina dress $ 495 $ 396Buy Berluti Coat $ 2,620 $ 1,533Buy Dries Van Noten Leather heels $ 192 $ 128Buy Ganni The Julliard mohair-blend sweater $ 530 $ 371Buy Jenny walton Double Daisy earrings$ 80Buy







