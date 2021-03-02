Is radical transparency the future of the fashion industry?

IF YOU SEND a direct message via Instagram at Story Mfg.a clothing brand based in Brighton, UK, will likely receive a response from one of its two founders, Saeed Al-Rubeyi or his wife Katy Al-Rubeyi. If you email the brand, Mr. Al-Rubeyi will likely respond directly to you. The couple employ only a handful of other people, which in part explains this hands-on approach to customer service, but it also reflects their commitment to transparency around their production and business practices.

On Instagram, History regularly shares with his over 90,000 followers everything from previews of upcoming parkas to behind-the-scenes photos of the dyers he uses in India and even mock-ups of discarded models. The Stories website has a section called Process where the curious can read how a jacket was dyed with bark from the babul tree, or watch a video of an Indian craftsman hand crocheting one of the brand’s scarves.

Story Mfg. Is remarkably outspoken about his production techniques. Here, the brand features buttons made from natural corozo, an inedible nut, next to one of its crochet hats.

While the fashion industry has historically been under wraps, a slew of brands are pulling back the curtain to say more about how their clothes are created. At the end of the latest Pradas men’s fashion show (organized digitally due to the pandemic), the designers of the brands Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons answered questions about their respective inspirations as international students. On the website of Noah, a New York-based menswear brand, customers can find a fabric guide who describes in great detail where the window plaid suit fabric came from or what makes his poplin shirt fabric so special. Meanwhile, the famous direct-to-consumer label’s website Everlane has long listed the locations of factories that produce its basic t-shirts and hoodies.

Often these revelations do not go far. A brand site may specify that an item is made in Portugal, but not show the actual inner workings of that factory. Another brand might take to Instagram to effusively describe the inspiration behind a jacket, but not to show how that jacket is made.

A truly open approach to label management is rare. But it’s close to how the Al-Rubeyis have crafted the story from the start. Even before the couple produced their first pair of jeans in 2014, they were already discussing the design and where they plan to produce it on Care Tags, a forum for fashion obsessives. Katy and I are going to India to meet people involved in making our fabric, visit our factory, hand weavers and traditional dyers, partly read the article.

At the start of the story, Ms. Al-Rubeyi was still working a day job as a fashion trend forecaster. Through his work, shed noted that brands really need a legacy or story to attract fans. As a startup, Story didn’t have a story or, at that point, even a finished product. Ongoing sample publications and documentation allow the couple to spark fan enthusiasm before we hit the road. [had] something to show them, Ms. Al-Rubeyi said.

The co-founder of Story Mfg. Saeed Al-Rubeyi (right raising his hand) with staff at The Colors of Nature in India, his clothing company’s longest-standing production partner. In this image are the dyers, embroiderers, tailors, and even accountants who work with Story.

The strategy of sharing everything worked. Jake Regele, 22, a computer science student living in New York City, was just a teenager when he came across the Storys articles on Care Tags. For him, the behind-the-scenes anecdotes made the brand feel like it was sort of a little club, but a club that all you have to do to get in was like their clothes. Mr Regele continued to message Mr Al-Rubeyi and said the closeness to the founders made him feel like part of the label and not just a random consumer. Mr. Regele is proud to own nearly every item from the brand’s first official collection in 2015.

Now supplied by big retailers like Mr Porter and Matches Fashion, Story has a much larger audience. Along the way, the couple refined their approach to customer feedback. A few years ago, Mr Al-Rubeyi said that if they posted a photo of a jacket in production and the reaction was lukewarm, they risked removing the design. Now that Storys fans mostly trust the couple and the Al-Rubeyis are asking more general questions rather than asking for specific product comments. A customer wants the brand to do the artistry he said. They just want to have a small contribution.

Brands’ use of Instagram as a non-stop discussion group keeps customers engaged and, according to Mr. Regeles, makes them feel part of the brand. Last month, Mr. Al-Rubeyi asked label followers to help him name the color of some of the ceramics the couple were about to launch. The fantastic name that a follower generated for the hue of these cups, bowls and mugs was The Bottom End of a Spring Onion. A few months ago, he asked what products shoppers would like to see in Story. Overwhelmingly, the masses wanted socks, so now the couple are considering making them.

Transparency also allows brands to fight against disinformation. Fashion fans frequently gather on forums and Facebook groups to discuss their favorite brands. Inevitably, this chatter is not always accurate. You do not necessarily get exhaustive information [on Reddit or forums]. You are simply given the information that is evoked in this social circle, Mr. Al-Rubeyi said. By sharing everything from block-printed clothing videos to how to properly hand-wash clothes on her website, Story was able to set the record straight. Mr. Al-Rubeyi also corresponds with many fashion students who have never bought anything from Story, but just enjoy learning various production techniques.

There is a limit to the amount of stories shared. The Al-Rubeyi won’t give out the phone numbers of their makers, and while they do disclose the makeup of their natural dyes, they won’t share exactly how to render them in much the same way Heinz made them public. ingredients for his ketchup, but not the actual recipe. As Storys grew, the couple also learned to be quiet when needed: a recent Reebok collaboration was kept under wraps until the agreed launch date.

Sharing it can also be exhausting and some customers can be boring. There’s definitely, like, a personality type who just wants to debate and not buy, and we get them in droves, said Mr Al-Rubeyi, who sometimes turns off his Instagram posts to take a break from the onslaught.

A behind-the-scenes look at drying fabrics at The Colors of Natures production facility in India.

Still, it’s worth it when customers who actually buy jackets or pants appreciate the details the brand shares with them. If someone tells you, I love these jeans, you can be, like, oh, yeah, they were dyed with this fruit. You feel like it’s something more interesting, said Miles Dugan, 28, who works for a tea company in New York City and has been following Story for several years. Being able to read and learn about all the hard work, time, and thought that goes into a story story made him appreciate the company more than a random brand that sells clothes without revealing all the information. behind the scenes.

Yet Mr. Dugan is probably in the minority. As Mr Al-Rubeyi said, the number of people who buy a piece of history because of the way we make something is quite low compared to the number of people who buy it because they like it. just watch it. Still, he and his wife plan to continue sharing, as they themselves find the bark coloring and pH interesting. Were really geek, Ms. Al-Rubey said. We really think it’s so cool to show people what they’re up to.

