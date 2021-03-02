Learning moment in Lakewood after kids dress in BLM Blackface





A costumed religious celebration sparked a lesson in racism. The Lakewood School District will implement an education program after pictures of children wearing black faces and Black Lives Matter have surfaced. The sighting coincided with the recent celebrations of the Jewish holiday of Purim. Frank Rush, President of the Ocean County NAACP told the Asbury Park Press that he saw the kids on Ponderosa Drive and Pine Street. School district attorney and Monday spokesperson Michael Inzelbuch at a Zoom on Controversy press conference said he received pictures of the children “from within the community of Lakewood.” One of the photos shows two children under the age of 10 wearing colorful clothes and hats and a black face. A second photo shows kids in afro wigs and sweatshirts that say “Black Lives Matter”. Inzelbuch said there was “no excuse” for anyone dressing this way on Purim, but added that he was not sure if the children were coming from schools in Lakewood or attending a celebration of Lakewood. Purim. Nonetheless, he said the district would use this as a learning opportunity. “We’re not just going to say ‘it’s a shame.’ We will have educational programming in place by the end of the week,” said Inzulbuch. “While the First Amendment allows for such obnoxious expressions of insensitivity, it is odious to the overwhelming majority of Lakewood residents and most unresponsive during our current experience in America where such an unnecessary division exists,” he said. added. The Lakewood Rabbis leadership group The Vaad said in a statement at The Lakewood Scoop that dressing as a member of another culture was once part of Purim, although understanding about this has evolved. “Today this is considered offensive and we are sensitive to the feelings of other groups. Dressing in blackface is particularly inappropriate and offensive and should never be done. We respect the feelings of others and don’t take ownership of their slogans and that shouldn’t be done on Purim, ”the locally influential group said. READ MORE: Find out which states people live longest Read on to find out the average life expectancy in each state. New Jersey residents charged in January 6 Capitol riot (in alphabetical order)







