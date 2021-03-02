Fashion
For fall 2021, Milan Fashion Week evening outfits shine and seduce – WWD
Forget the post-show parties: Milan Fashion Week was a digital affair with little to no opportunities for cocktails, chatting, and gourmet canapes.
Consumers have also gotten used to partying remotely via Zoom, but hopefully there will be a time when dressing to go to a club returns, and designers in Milan have shown plenty of options for it. the occasion.
As former Gucci VIP designer Daniel Del Core turned to couture – with silhouettes showing off organically-inspired crystals, floral appliqués and draping – and Valentina Nervi for her brand Nervi took a maximalist approach. similar, others like Luisa Beccaria and Francesca Ruffini’s FRS For. Restless Sleepers took a more understated approach with whimsical but effortless designs for women who party, at home or on the go.
For example, Luisa Beccaria accessorized her fall range, from floral pants and sweaters to devoured velvet nightgowns, with rain boots and showcased a range of second skin jumpsuits splashed with romantic floral designs. But she did not hesitate to adopt her feminine and romantic dresses.
“The woman we represent each season is a romantic dreamer,” the designer explained over the phone between virtual appointments with buyers. “The collection was literally inspired by the need for hugs, we don’t think about it often, but the clothes hug the body, it’s the only thing that comes close,” she suggested.
A black tulle dress sported pink applications and was teamed with a floral turtleneck, while an opulent velvet dress coat emblazoned with look book images by Beccaria herself was inspired by ’40s loungewear and 50. There was a warm, whimsical vibe in the number of floor-length maxi dresses paired with knit vests and decorated sweaters that made the range easy to approach but still luxurious.
Francesca Ruffini has always been a master of chic loungewear with her FRS For Restless Sleepers creations. For fall, inspiration came from a variety of old iconographies. Board game illustrations appeared on velvet-trimmed pajamas, worn with matching lingerie, while magic cards of stars and planets were printed on refined and cozy quilted velvet shirt jackets.
18th-century designs, Japanese miniatures and ancient reproductions of Amazonian jungles, filled with peonies and birds of paradise, collided with languid jersey tunics layered under quilted velvet-trimmed coats and over tuxedos cut into loose silhouettes.
Genny designer Sara Cavazza Facchini and Elisabetta Franchi were more daring in their evening outfit offering.
Franchi has referred to an equestrian theme throughout its fall range, but went extremely feminine as she paraded her nude-looking dresses, the dresses embellished with the designer’s signature, some flapper with beading and cascading sequins, others in macramé lace and organza, the latter adorned with silver sequins arranged in a checkerboard pattern.
While adding casual options into the mix, such as logoed tracksuits and Bermuda pants, Genny’s Cavazza Facchini focused on exuberant styles.
“Looking at the global context, there are certainly consumers who are already experiencing a new normal, which will hopefully spread to other regions in a year from now,” Facchini said. “Little by little we will all be going back to the party and attending events and the desire to wear something special and stylish will increase.
She paraded sparkling options covered in purple, ruby red, and silver sequins, some short and girly, others flared and floor-length with lingerie-inspired lace bodices. With a nod to the female-male dichotomy also seen on daytime looks, she reinterpreted tuxedos in shimmering jacquard fabrics with butterfly decorations.
In the same vein, rising brands in the Milanese scene have projected hope and energy, offering evening wear options full of sequins and ruffles, cut into voluminous silhouettes and imbued with a touch of flamboyance. .
A new name on the Milan program, Nervi offered couture dresses shown by sketches that in her video layered over a Martian landscape for an unlikely but fun parade.
Nervi’s alien creature models were bold and daring, wearing a dramatic gown that featured a crystal-encrusted heart-shaped bodice and pencil skirt with a giant bow; a curvy high-slit dress with a wet-look black silk hoodie looked sexy, while a purple columned dress framed the figures via pleated ruffles around the neck and torso. Naming her dresses after celebrities, Nervi made a statement about the people she designs for: Gaga, Winnie, Indaya and Kim.
“Evening dresses are like poetry and I want to telegraph that message through my collections,” Nervi said. “I put on the category of evening wear because I am convinced that it is only a temporary situation, we will resume our lives and it is a testimony of that, a sign of hope”, a- she noted, adding that the inspiration came from the Old Hollywood style. .
For her brand Annakiki, Chinese designer Anna Yang has also stretched her muscles with couture constructions, often experimental, offbeat and not always flattering, more suited to a musical performance on stage than to intimate cocktails. They included long dresses covered in ruffles and faux fur and a short option with a high waisted crinoline skirt and heart shaped bodice.
