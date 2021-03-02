Spencer Flagfest and 150th Anniversary Committee Announce Call for Nominations for Vintage Clothing Contest



(Spencer) – The Spencer Flagfest & Sesquicentennial Central Committee has released its call for entries for the DIY Period Clothing Contest to be judged at the 2021 Flagfest Opening Ceremonies. The Vintage Clothing Contest is now accepting inscriptions. Spencer Community Theater (SCT) with Spencer Municipal Utilities (SMU) has developed a do-it-yourself tutorial video for those who wish to create costumes to submit for this competition. The video can be viewed on www.spencerchamber.com/Flagfest Becky Fear-Hatting, director of programs at the Spencer chamber, says: SCT and SMU did a wonderful job creating this video and I can’t wait to see the creativity that will be showcased during the opening ceremonies! It will be a great project for families, friends and loved ones to do together! The Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and other service clubs in the area could really have fun with this event! Period clothing contest entries should showcase the attire of the 1870s. Clothing for men and women in Iowa was similar in style to fashions advertised in national magazines and newspapers of the 1870s. However, women’s dresses had high necklines and long sleeves, unlike some contemporary fashion illustrations. The men’s suits were sober in color and loose fit, as were the nationally advertised suits. Cotton, wool and silk fabrics appeared in many garments. Women’s work clothes were limited to house dresses; a men’s work blouse and overalls were also popular during this period. Those who wish to participate can find a registration form at www.spencerchamber.com/flagfest . The form must be completed and returned to the Spencer Room by Friday May 21, 2021 and there is no charge to participate. Judging will take place on Friday June 11 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and registered participants must wear the submitted costume. Categories for period clothing will include: Individual, Family, Children 16 and under. The winners will be announced that night ahead of the children’s parade at the Clay County Courthouse.

(function (d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) { return; } js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos