The style of the Ahmeds Rice awards season is about identity, not fashion

In Darius Marders Sound of metal, British actor Riz Ahmed plays Ruben, a heavy metal drummer who is slowly starting to lose his hearing. It’s a powerful role that earned Ahmed a Golden Globe nomination last night for Best Actor in a Dramatic Film. It was undoubtedly a difficult character to prepare: Ahmed had to learn both the art of drumming and American Sign Language for the role. I learned the true meaning of the word listen, Said Ahmed Vogue. The deaf people I have dated are the best listeners in the world. Listening is not something you just do with your ears, it is something you do with your energy and your body.

Ahmed discovered that the process of learning the drum was an entirely different beast. [Sign language] was tough but really sociable and cheerful. It’s about connecting with other people, Ahmed says. [Learning] the drums were much more psychological. You lock yourself in a room for two or three hours a day, hitting something with all your might. You tap into a primal instinct that we all have.

On the last few nights at the Golden Globes, Ahmed logged on virtually to celebrate the film, which is also creating a buzz at the Oscars. Despite being no stranger to the awards circuit, Ahmed says it’s been an odd experience navigating this year’s digital awards. There’s this surreal disconnect between what’s happening on the screen and the setup around it, Ahmed says. It’s almost like being in a movie captured on screen is one thing, but the reality is you have a camera in your face. Without red carpets, the way he dressed for the ceremonies was also adjusted. The way you dress depends more on how you want to feel and what you want to live in, rather than what you want to present to others, Ahmed says. It has been interesting how people have looked at different shapes and materials, combining tailoring with more casual streetwear.

The Golden Globes look of Riz Ahmed by Céline Photo: Fatima Farheen Mirza The Golden Globes look of Riz Ahmed by Céline Photo: Fatima Farheen Mirza

For the Golden Globes, Ahmed performed in this more relaxed and cool atmosphere. He sported a Celine look, dressed by Julie Ragolia, which struck the perfect balance between casual and dressy: a pinstripe suit with a turtleneck sweater and crisp white sneakers. He was drawn to the casual approach to formal wear, which he says he can get away with this year. The pinstripe material is a nod to tradition, it looks like formal wear, but the cut and the way it’s designed to be worn open breaks it down into something more free and fun, says. he.

The actor, in general, likes to approach fashion through a thoughtful lens. He and Ragolia agree that clothes can be a vessel to represent your story. The Ahmeds family are originally from Pakistan, but the actor grew up in Britain, and he says those stories combined play a big part in what he likes to wear today. For me, it was never a question of fashion, it was a question of identity, he says. I don’t like the idea of ​​stepping into a standard silhouette. I’m someone who has a hybrid identity that crosses cultures and classes, so in a way I always want that reflected in the clothes I wear. Ragolia adds that although seeing more of this approach, that is, tweaking the classic men’s codesthis rewards season. There are so many stories to share about the culture he lives and creates in, she says. Clothes, to me, have a similar resonance, which adds extra importance to my choices.

As for what to see of Ahmed after the awards season is over? The star has just launched his own production company, Left Handed Films, and he will also be focusing on work behind the camera. I’m really excited to empower some of the amazing artists, showrunners and filmmakers who are coming in right now, he says. Our mantra is to let go of things you are not used to seeing on screen and tell those stories in new ways.