



GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conferences Committee for Racial and Social Justice, in collaboration with its member institutions, will organize a collection of professional costumes and clothing at the upcoming women’s and men’s basketball tournaments. The costume drive will benefit the United Way of the Grand Greensboros Family Success Center. Donated items will be used to provide recipients with appropriate attire for job interviews and newly obtained employment. We are extremely proud to continue our partnership with United Way of Greater Greensboro to bring lasting change to our community, said CCA Commissioner Jim Phillips. The importance of community should never be overlooked, and over the years we can positively impact a number of lives in the greater Greensboro area. The Atlantic Coast Conference has demonstrated its commitment to the local community for many years, said Carl Jones, senior director of development at United Way of Greater Greensboro. This lawsuit campaign is another example of CCA’s real impact and the United Way of Greater Greensboro is grateful for its long-standing support. “ Coaches and staff from each team are asked to provide a professional costume or outfit for the benefit of the United Way. Additionally, each donor is encouraged to include a brief note of encouragement which can be included with the donated garment. There will be a drop-off location at Greensboro Coliseum to allow teams to donate their costumes / clothing prior to their first practice or tournament game. The costume rack will be displayed periodically throughout each tournament to show the conference’s commitment to the initiative. “Community partnerships are essential to the work done in Family Success Centers,” said Crystal Broadnax, Program Manager for the Family Success Center. Our members work hard to achieve their goals and for those looking for a job, these combinations can be the extra boost they need. . We are extremely excited about this opportunity and we thank the ACC for giving such a contribution! “ CCA basketball coaches dressed casually throughout the season, with most opting to wear school-branded polo shirts and sweaters instead of suits. Subsequently, the CORE ACCs developed the initiative to donate a suit or work outfit that coaches and staff did not use this season to benefit the United Way Family Success Center of Greensboros. Thank you to ACC for helping Family Success Center members dress for success, said Jaye Webb, Program Director of the Family Success Center. For many, this will be the first step towards successful interviews and job acquisitions. More than fashion, a good costume can be the key to unleashing the confidence needed to achieve goals and fulfill dreams. We are grateful for the opportunities this presents to our members. CCA’s partnership with United Way dates back over 20 years, with the conference continuing its efforts to make a difference in the community of Greensboro. There is still a need, but the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified that need. The women’s basketball tournament is scheduled for March 3-7 and the men’s tournament is March 9-13. The CCA and its 15 member institutions will continue to follow the policies and protocols of the CCA Medical Advisory Report.







