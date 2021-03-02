Fashwire Partners With Council of Fashion Designers of America, Donating $ 1.00 for Every Download to Support 25th Anniversary of CFDA Fellowship Program

TipRanks

Analysts say these 3 dividend-paying stocks are the top picks for 2021

The market pendulum has recently shifted from one extreme to the other, making the environment difficult for investors to follow. The ups and downs of the rapidly changing situation are the exact opposite of what investors want to see. What investors would like most, of course, are the returns. And whether the markets are rising or falling, following analysts’ best choices is a viable investment strategy. Wall Street professionals can do the footwork, and their published reports can inform our market decisions, acting as a set of benchmarks for investors. We opened up the TipRanks database to take a closer look at three of these top picks. These are all names that deliver dividends, a sure-fire way to ensure stable income regardless of which direction the market is heading. If that’s not enough, all three have received enough support from Wall Street analysts to achieve a Strong Buy consensus rating. Ellington Financial (EFC) A good start in the financial industry, where Ellington Financial is in the real estate investment trust niche. Ellington puts its energies into a wide range of real estate businesses, including commercial and residential mortgages, equity investments and mortgage-backed securities. The company uses a series of risk management tools to mitigate the natural risks of mortgage-backed securities and secure profits for investors. Ellingtons’ recent quarterly report, for 4Q20, showed the third consecutive increase in EPS, which was up 38% from Q3 to $ 1.44. For the full year 2020, EPS was 39 cents per common share, down 15% year-over-year, on net income of $ 17.2 million. Like most REITs, Ellington pays a regular dividend and Ellington was able to maintain regular dividend payments throughout the corona crisis year, despite a reduction during the height of the panic. The most recent statement, made in early February for a March 25 payment, was 10 cents per common share, the same as the last three payments. The company pays the dividend monthly and has gradually increased it after the last years of reduction. The current payout gives a 7.5% return. In his cover of Ellington, Maxim analyst Michael Diana writes, EFC’s equity is 85% allocated to credit assets, and nearly all of them have performed well. Of particular note are non-QM loans and reverse mortgages. Not only has the demand for these credit classes been high, but EFC also has significant stakes in the companies that originated these loans; thus, EFC profits twice. As smaller mortgage companies went out of business during the pandemic, competition declined, leading to favorable prices. Ultimately, Diana said simply, EFC remains our first choice under our mortgage REIT coverage (mREIT). To that end, Diana rates EFC a buy and her price target of $ 19 suggests a one-year hike of around 20%. (To see Dianas ‘track record, click here) There is general agreement on Wall Street that CFE is a quality investment, and analysts’ consensus rating shows that: it is a strong unanimous buy, based on 4 recent reviews. The shares are valued at $ 15.77 and their average target is $ 17.25, which implies a potential upside of 9% from current levels. (See EFC stock market analysis on TipRanks) OneMain Holdings (OMF) Sticking to the financial sector, but in services rather than REITs, take a look at OneMain Holdings. The subsidiaries of this company provide a range of financial services, including consumer credit and insurance, to a customer base that is normally overlooked by the traditional financial industry: retail customers who do not have access for some reason. banking sector and credit financing. The importance of this market segment should not be ignored, and OneMain has shown it in fiscal 2020 by generating $ 4.4 billion in total revenue. Closing the 2020 calendar year, OneMain reported $ 1.23 billion in fourth quarter revenue and $ 2.67 in earnings per share. While revenues were stable sequentially, EPS was up 43% from the previous quarter and 39% year over year. Like EFC, OneMain pays a dividend, but unlike REIT, OneMain uses a one-time supplemental dividend policy. Every second and fourth quarter, the company pays its minimum dividend per common share, but during the first and third quarters, it adds a one-time top-up to the payout. The minimum payment is currently set at 45 cents per common share; the last dividend paid on the common shares on February 25 was $ 3.95. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Kaye is impressed with OneMain and doesn’t hold back in commenting on the company: We think OMF is one of the best stories in consumer credit, and surprisingly still is under the radar of many financial investors. We believe OMF is a unique story of excess return on capital and we expect $ 8.30 in dividends to be paid in 2021, which would equate to a dividend yield of 14.5%. We also view the new credit card initiative positively as it is expected to drive gradual growth, add value to their franchise, leverage their underwriting, distribution and service capabilities. OMF remains our first choice in our coverage. Kaye rates OMF an overweight (i.e. buy) and his price target of $ 65 implies a 34% hike over the next year. (To look at Kayes’ track record, click here) It’s not often that analysts all agree on a stock, so when it does, take note. The OMFs Strong Buy consensus rating is based on a unanimity of 10 purchases. The average stock price target of $ 63.60 suggests a rise of 31% from the current stock price of $ 94. (See OMF stock market analysis on TipRanks) Devon Energy (DVN) For the last top pick we were looking at here, move on to the energy industry. Devon Energy, with a market capitalization of $ 15 billion, holds the mineral rights, that is, the right to explore and drill over 1.8 million acres in Texas and adjacent areas of the ‘Oklahoma and New Mexico. It is one of the most productive oil regions in North America, and in recent years production has helped make the United States a net exporter of fossil fuels. Devon also controls production areas in the mountainous state of Wyoming. In total, Devon has over 10,000 wells in active service and around 752 million barrels of oil equivalent of proven reserves. In the fourth quarter of 2020, Devon presented a series of strong performance metrics. Average production of 333,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, boosted by a 7% quarter-over-quarter increase in crude oil production. Transactions generated $ 773 million in cash flow for the quarter, including $ 263 million in free cash flow. Along with the earnings report, Devon announced a regular dividend payment of 11 cents per share, as well as an additional variable dividend of 19 cents per share. Both are payable on March 31. Concerns about suitability, size, liquidity, etc. will prevent the stock from revaluing higher. As the company continues to deliver attractive fundamentals and execute its shareholder-friendly strategy in the months and years to come, we expect DVN to outperform as the market appreciates the story more and begins to reflect these fundamentals more fully in the course of action. . Chengs’ outperformance (i.e. buy) rating is supported by a price target of $ 30, implying a 12-month upside potential of 31%. (To watch Chengs’ history, click here) Overall, there are 19 recent Devon Energy reviews, and they break down from 17 to 2 in favor of buy over take, making the consensus rating from analysts a clear and strong buy. DVN is selling at $ 22.83 per share, and the average price target of $ 24.89 suggests an increase of around 9% from that level. (See DVN Stock Analysis on TipRanks) For great ideas for trading dividend stocks at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that brings together all the information about TipRanks stocks. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.