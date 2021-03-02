What 11 Golden Globes 2021 outfits looked like on the runway [PHOTOS] – WWD

A virtual red carpet didn’t stop celebrities from taking the runway for their Golden Globes fashion.

For the 2021 Golden Globes, many nominated stars and presenters took to the Paris Fashion Week catwalks for their looks, drawing on recent spring 2021 ready-to-wear and couture collections from major design houses. like Dior, Chanel and Valentino.

Menswear was at the forefront of Sunday’s awards show, especially among actors named Dan Levy and Leslie Odom Jr., who wore looks from Valentino’s recent spring 2021 couture collection. The collection was the design house’s first to feature men’s tailoring styles.

Levy, whose hit show “Schitt’s Creek” won the Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, wore a lemon yellow suit with a matching sequin top from the Valentino Collection. Odom Jr., who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor – Film, wore a dusty pink suit with a white button and a neon green turtleneck also straight from the collection.

For women’s fashion, couture pieces also reigned supreme. Golden Globe winner Andra Day wore a sequined macrame Chanel dress from the design house’s recent Spring 2021 collection, and added an extra element of Old Hollywood glamor with a Chanel beauty look. ‘The Crown’ nominee Gillian Anderson turned to Dior’s Spring 2021 couture collection for her virtual red carpet look. The actress wore a hand-pleated gown crafted in gold lamé gauze with Chantilly lace inlays and velvet. She associated the look with Dior high jewelry.

