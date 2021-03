Lavie Dress by Claude Kameni from Viola Davis | Golden globes

The celebrities went out of their way on the virtual red carpet at the 78th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, but Viola Davis was among the few who used their style to convey a meaningful message. Viola attended the show in a multicolored puff-sleeve dress African Ankara fabric, a wax print textile with vibrant patterns inspired by batik, according to Daily women’s clothing. To showcase the work of black designers, so often overlooked in the fashion industry, Viola sought out a designer who spoke to her as a black woman. “In the age of diversity and inclusiveness, we need to rethink glamor and couture on the red carpet,” said Elizabeth Stewart, Viola’s stylist. The gorgeous off-the-shoulder dress, which featured a dramatic peplum hem, was created by Los Angeles designer Claude Kameni of Lavie by CK. For the evening, the Ma Rainey’s black background star coordinated the look with a Gabo Guzzo leather clutch at $ 4,000 and the matching Pomellato jewelry. In recent red carpet history, a few celebrities have shown up in outfits designed with more than the best dressed list in mind. In 2018, many celebrities tossed the ‘Times Up’ pin at the Golden Globes to ‘tackle systemic sexual harassment in Hollywood and blue collar workers across the country’. Following the 2019 Emmy Awards, Laverne Cox auctioned off his custom Edie Parker rainbow pride cover art to support the Anti-violence project to ensure the safety of the LGBTQ + community. And in October 2020, Lizzo covered herself with the word “VOTE” from head to toe at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards to encourage voters to vote in the 2020 presidential election. With so many stunning and meaningful looks, this is definitely a trend we hope to see replicated in future celebrity fashion moments. Read on to see Viola dance her Golden Globes excitement and take a peek at what the dress looked like before it hit the virtual red carpet.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos