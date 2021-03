Irina Shayk’s dress, coat and knee-high boots are chic for Milan – Footwear News

Irina Shayk stepped out in Italy during Milan Fashion Week in an outfit that epitomizes trends for off-duty models. The supermodel herself headed for today in a classic black dress layered with an oversized trench coat and semi-sheer tights. The timeless trench coat returns every cold season to the celebrity fashion scene, permanently providing a fashionable appeal that never goes out of style. As for the accessories, Shayk also included a stylish black scarf. The scarf is set to be everywhere this season amid a revitalization of early 2000s trends. Spotted decades ago at Hilary Duff, Paris Hilton, Jennifer Lopez and Christina Aguilera, bandanas and scarves hair ties offer the perfect solution to a bad day while staying in vogue this spring. Related

Irina Shayk steps out in Milan during Milan Fashion Week on March 1. CREDIT: KILPIN / MEGA

Irina Shayk (L) steps out in Milan during Milan Fashion Week on March 1. CREDIT: KILPIN / MEGA To continue the trendy appeal of her look, Shayk herself finished off the outfit with patent leather knee high boots. The remarkable square toe design is mounted on a sturdy block heel with a shiny finish and gold buckle joint. Knee-high and over-the-knee boots have quickly become the must-have silhouette of the boot this season. From on-trend leather twists to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the tallest shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani among other big stars. In colder weather, silhouettes cover skirts, dresses and shorts and provide an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

Irina Shayk (L) steps out in Milan during Milan Fashion Week on March 1. CREDIT: KILPIN / MEGA

A close-up view of Irina Shayk’s boots. CREDIT: KILPIN / MEGA As for Irina Shayk herself, today’s bold look is just one of many fashionable combinations she stays on top of with her off-duty and on-show style. Throughout her career, the Russian model has been the face of campaigns and catwalks for big fashion powers like Burberry, Moschino, Versace and more. When she’s not working, her favorite shoe brands include everything from Dr. Martens, of course, and Nike to Amina Muaddi and Stuart Weitzman. Stay on trend like Irina Shayk with these knee-high boots inspired by her look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy now: Vagabond Hedda Boots, $ 240.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos Buy now: Kenneth Cole New York Jaxon Boots, $ 160 (was $ 245).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack Buy now: Franco Sarto Tribute Boots, $ 120 (was $ 149). Click through the gallery to check out more of Irina Shayk’s most daring street style moments over the years.

